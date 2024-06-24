Patel's 72 takes Horley to opening win
Purley elected to bat and their opening partnership started steadily but picked up momentum, with the hosts dropping several chances. Will Hofmann finally took the first wicket in the 22nd over, bowling Chris Cooper for 44.
Purley skipper Alex Burcombe retired on 63 at the end of the 25th over and two overs later Ryan Bunn stumped Riven Vidyadharan off Adam Stephenson. Skipper Luke Smith took a good catch off Stephenson to dismiss Matthew Jeffery for a duck but Mohyuddin Ajmal hit one big six as Purley tried to set a big total. Another dropped catch and a missed runout helped their cause before Luca Hamlyn was run out.
Under-13s player Hamza Choudhry played some impressive shots and made 23, then Ben Davies bowled him with the first ball of the last over and Purley posted a total of 194-5 from their 40 overs.
Bunn got the reply started with a six in the first over and followed that with three sixes in three balls at the start of the third over and had reached 39 by the seventh over, when he was out, caught by Burcombe off Vidyadharan, the bowler who had taken so much punishment.
Bunn’s opening partner Aryan Patel batted on patiently and skilfully, anchoring the innings. Ben Stewart helped him take the total past 100 before Stewart was out lbw in the 23rd over.
Davies made a quick 29 off 25 balls before Choudhry had him caught by Daniel Chinn. Meanwhile, Patel passed the half-century mark, partnered by Smith.
Horley were ahead of the required rate and reached the target with no drama, with a powerfully struck four by Smith (13 not out) taking them to 197-4 with 3.3 overs to spare.
Patel ended up on 72 not out, which came from 102 balls and included nine fours.
