Nomads are 19 points clear at the top after a 175-run win at Worthing. Nomads piled up 261-9 before skittling Worthing for 86.

Cuckfield are third after winning by eight wickets at home to Hastings, bowling the visitors out for 175 before cantering to victory with the loss of only two batsmen.

Middleton beat Horsham in a low-scoring affair at Sea Lane – defending their total of 134 by bowling out the visitors for 129. Three Bridges won a tight game at Bognor, reaching 223-8 in response to Bognor’s 222-8 for eight – although Bognor remain second in the table.

There was an easy win for Roffey at home to East Grinstead – they bowled out EG for 137 then reached the target without losing a wicket.

In Division 2, it’s been the closest start to the season imaginable – with just four points separating the top six after three games, and the top four – West Chiltington, St James, Haywards Heath and Ifield – all on 73 points.

West Chilts won by four wickets at home to Haywards Heath, St James won by 118 runs at Mayfield, Eastbourne beat Rottingdean by nine wickets, Buxted Park won by four wickets at home to Ifield and Preston Nomads twos won by 107 runs at home to Burgess Hill.

In Division 3 West, photographer Stephen Goodger was at Goring v Pagham – see his pictures on this page and the ones linked – where Pagham won by six wickets after bowling out the home side for 96.

Steyning are joint top with Pagham, and Littlehampton are third. Steyning, Littlehampton, Chi Priory Park and Middleton twos all won.

In Division 3 East, there were wins for Bolney, Crowhurst Park, Lindfield, Rye and St Peters – the table shows Crowhurst Park, Bolney and Rye joint top with a maximum 90 points apiece.

Get all the Sussex League standings and results at sussexcricketleague.play-cricket.com/home

