Picture special: Last-day ecstasy for Ifield CC means agony for Findon CC

It was a day of joy for Ifield CC – but one of agony for Findon CC. The sides met at Findon on the final day of the Sussex Cricket League to decide who’d win the Division 3 West title.

It went Ifield’s way. meaning they win automatic promotion to Division 2 for 2024, and Findon’s loss – coupled with a last-day win for Steyning – means they even miss out on the play-off spot. Steyning will play the Division 3 East runners-up for a place in next season’s second tier.

It’s a cruel end to a fine season for Findon, who have led the league for much of the summer. But in this critical final game they were second best.

Findon were put in and limped to 36-5 before Matt Glover (25) and Jabe Rogers (24) led a recovery, the innings closing on 131-9 thanks to a late 20 not out by Drew Hammersley. Graeme Dean and Archit Patel each took two wickets for Ifield.

In the visitors’ reply, 41 from opener Mike Norris and 23 by Jack Groves were key to Ifield getting home by five wickets to the win the game, the league and promotion. Archie Cairns took 3-45 and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

Division 3 East was won by Rottingdean, with Preston Nomads twos second. Ansty and Bexhill were relegated. Dropping out of Division 3 Wesrt are Slinfold and West Wittering.

Division 2 was won by Hastings, who romped to a last-day victory over Brighton, while Worthing go up as runners-up thanks to them beating Crowhurst Park. West Chilts missed out on second place, while Brighton, Crowhurst Park and Chichester are all relegated.

The Premier League was settled last week, with Cuckfield champions and Mayfield and Eastbourne relegated.

Division 4 West and East’s champions are Goring and Bolney.

See pictures from Findon v Ifield by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

