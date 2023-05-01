Worthing CC warmed up for the start of their Sussex League Division 2 season when they came out victorious in an 80-run defeat of near neighbours Chippingdale.

After being put into bat, Worthing posted an above-par score of 154 off their 45 overs, mainly in thanks to Darryl Rebbetts and Josh Kirk, whose 96-run partnership created the backbone of the innings. In the response, a brutal opening spell saw the visitors fall to 9 for 4, before Fin Wood cleaned up the rest of their side taking his first senior five-for.

Worthing’s third team came out second best in a low-scoring affair on the east square, very nearly defending 78 in their encounter with Petworth Park. Meanwhile, the fourths started their league season in fine form, defeating East Preston away from home.

Worthing CC look forward to the first full schedule of league fixtures this week with the first team making their return to Division 2 with an away fixture at Buxted Park. The twos and fours are at home to Chichester and Bognor respectively, while the threes travel to Pagham.

