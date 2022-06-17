President's Day will help Horsham Cricket Club mark 250th anniversary

It’s long-awaited as Covid restrictions delayed celebrations of the club’s extraordinary milestone last year.

With a fine record of organising outstanding red letter days at its Cricketfield Road headquarters, the club look forward to welcoming members and visitors to celebrate the anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day will start at 11am with a triangular T10 tournament – an exciting short game format becoming increasingly popular internationally, with professional competitions in the Caribbean, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Europe.

David Horsman

The three matches feature a Sussex Past & Present XI led by one of Horsham CCs favourite sons, Chris Nash, a Sussex League XI and Horsham’s own team.

There will be a junior fixture in the morning and a Horsham Women’s league match in the afternoon, versus Eastbourne, on the John Dew Ground, with the Sussex Cricket Foundation bringing their roadshow with fun activities for younger visitors.

Tributes will be paid to Horsham Cricket Club’s late president, David Horsman, who was looking forward to hosting the occasion but will be present in spirit, his wife Susan being the guest of honour, with the club taking the opportunity to bring together their sponsors, benefactors and players, both current and from previous teams.

There are limited spaces available to join the lunch party in the gallery at £20 per person, and those interested should email the club without delay –email [email protected]

The West Sussex County Times is proud to be Horsham Cricket Club’s media partner for the 250th anniversary events.

Horsham Cricket Manager Ben Williams said: “This will be a day full of cricket, including some top players, and with music, raffles and other fundraising activities it promises to be one of our great family days at the club.

"Our well-stocked bar, beer garden and catering from La Creperie will be open all day - so come along to enjoy the fun.”

As we reported earlier this year, David Horsman passed away, a day after his 85th birthday. He had been an integral part of local cricket for the vast majority of his life.

David’s cricket career began in Kirdford at the age of 13 and he subsequently played for both Wisborough Green and Horsham, also being very much involved behind the scenes at Horsham and serving as chairman and president at Wisborough Green.

Always to be found helping with the preparations for Horsham’s County Cricket Week, David welcomed visitors to the club and was a great believer in upholding the traditions of the game. When his playing days were over he still took to the field regularly as one of the best dressed and most elegant umpires in the county.