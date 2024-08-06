Preston Nomads CC Progress to Southern Finals

Zayn Khan Holds Nerve in 'Death Over'

Fulking-based Preston Nomads CC progressed to the prestigious ECB T20 Southern Finals at Basingstoke (August 25).

They travelled to beautiful Amersham CC on Sunday to face Wimborne in the semi-final and then Banbury in the final.

Jersey International, Jonty Jenner stared with the bat scoring 73 not out as the Nomads chased 146 in the 1st game. The 2nd match turned into a very nervy affair which went right to the wire.

Zayn Khan's heroics started with the bat as he held the late order together after Banbury had caused a mid order wobble. His 12 runs proved crucial as Nomads settled on 136 all out.

Banbury were always up with the rate and looked favourites going into the final over needing just 8 runs. As the ground fell eerily silent Kahn, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, took a wicket and 5 dot balls to send Nomands to Basingstoke. One of the best 'death overs' you will ever see!'

Captain Nav Patel said: "I am very proud of my men. Everyone stood up and we played as a unit for each other to get the job done.

"After two great wins we can say we are in the top 8 T20 teams in the country. However there is more to come as we go to Basingstoke on the 25th. We are just two wins away from the grand final at Derby CCC."

With the season entering its 2024 business end the Nomads have put themselves front and center of the Sussex cricket scene.

They are fighting on less than five major fronts including the Sussex Premier League Title, Sussex T20 Final,Sussex T20 Plate semi final and Division 9 promotion race and now this exciting T20 ECB opportunity.