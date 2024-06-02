Preston Nomads clear at top of Sussex Premier League – Bognor. Cuckfield, Middleton and Horsham win too
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex duo Danial Ibrahim and Zach Lion-Cachet set up the win with a 166-run partnership that helped Nomads total 288-7 at Fulking. Harnoop Kalsi took 3-82 for Roffey, who subsided to 125 all out in reply, with Sam Henderson’s 47 ensuring the defeat wasn’t even bigger.
Bognor sored 234-7 to overhaul Worthing’s 233-9 at the Regis Oval, with skipper Darryl Rebbetts scoring 91 for Worthing as Josh Sargrant took 3-29; and 84 from Oliver Dabinett-Jays and 57 by Taylor Jaycocks heading the successful chase.
Cuckfield’s 246 set up a 98-run win at East Grinstead. Henry Rogers (134) scored more than half Cuckfield’s runs in a superb knock, before Ben Candfield took four wickets and Wesley Marshall three to bowl out EG for 148.
Middleton’s 214 was too much for Hastings (155) at Horntye. while Horsham scored 263-6 to overhaul Three Bridges 262-5 at Cricketfield Road, thanks in no small part to 80 from Aussie overseas man Jayden Goodwin.
In Division 2, West Chilts, Ifield, Haywards Heath and St James lead the way, all having won three games out of four to be level on 103 points. Haywards Heath bat Mayfield, Ifield beat Eastbourne, West Chilts won at Rottingdean and St James beat Preston Nomads twos – while Burgess Hill won at Buxted Park.
Pagham are four points clear in Division 3 West while Crowhurst Park, Rye and Bolney share the lead in Division 3 East.
You can see all the results, scorecards and tables at https://sussexcricketleague.play-cricket.com/home
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.