Preston Nomads maintained their 100 per cent start to the Sussex Premier League with season with their fourth win – a 163-run success at home to Roffey.

Sussex duo Danial Ibrahim and Zach Lion-Cachet set up the win with a 166-run partnership that helped Nomads total 288-7 at Fulking. Harnoop Kalsi took 3-82 for Roffey, who subsided to 125 all out in reply, with Sam Henderson’s 47 ensuring the defeat wasn’t even bigger.

Bognor and Cuckfield are second and third in the table after both winning their third game in four.

Bognor sored 234-7 to overhaul Worthing’s 233-9 at the Regis Oval, with skipper Darryl Rebbetts scoring 91 for Worthing as Josh Sargrant took 3-29; and 84 from Oliver Dabinett-Jays and 57 by Taylor Jaycocks heading the successful chase.

Harnoop Kalsi of Roffey took three wickets against Nomads but couldn't prevent a win for the hosts | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Cuckfield’s 246 set up a 98-run win at East Grinstead. Henry Rogers (134) scored more than half Cuckfield’s runs in a superb knock, before Ben Candfield took four wickets and Wesley Marshall three to bowl out EG for 148.

Middleton’s 214 was too much for Hastings (155) at Horntye. while Horsham scored 263-6 to overhaul Three Bridges 262-5 at Cricketfield Road, thanks in no small part to 80 from Aussie overseas man Jayden Goodwin.

In Division 2, West Chilts, Ifield, Haywards Heath and St James lead the way, all having won three games out of four to be level on 103 points. Haywards Heath bat Mayfield, Ifield beat Eastbourne, West Chilts won at Rottingdean and St James beat Preston Nomads twos – while Burgess Hill won at Buxted Park.

Pagham are four points clear in Division 3 West while Crowhurst Park, Rye and Bolney share the lead in Division 3 East.