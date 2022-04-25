Preston Nomads eyeing treble as 2022 Sussex Cricket League season starts

Nomads have appointed Navin Patel as the 2022 1st Team Captain. He said: 'It is my absolute honour and privilege to have been announced as the Preston Nomads CC 1st XI Captain. This fantastic club has a proud and decorated history and so to have my name now etched as one of the club's leaders is truly a humbling experience, I have a good feeling about 2022."
The club have taken the bold step of signing overseas player Rehan Afridi from Pakistan in the wicketkeeper/mid order position. Rehan has a rich pedigree at First Class level in Pakistan and is a proven winner. The club say they are very excited to welcome him to Sussex.
There is already a buzz around the Spen Cama Memorial Ground, Fulking, after picking up pre-season wins against Weybridge, Sussex Uni and win in a one-run thriller against Reigate Priory.
The club said: "The Sussex Premier, Sussex T20 Cup and the ECB Club Cup are firmly in our sights! We are ready!"