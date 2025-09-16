It was an exciting season – but ended as a very damp squib.

Chichester Priory Park’s first XI had finished the regular Sussex League Division 3 West season in second place – earning them a promotion play-off eliminator against Little Common Ramblers for the right to face Buxted Park CC for the last spot in next season’s Division 2.

But last Saturday’s game, at the neutral venue of Glynde CC, was rained off after Ramblers had batted first.

And league rules mean Ramblers, who scored more league points than Chichester during the campaign, now go through to face Buxted.

Chichester Priory Park's first XI got so close to promotion

It was an anti-climactic end to a great summer for Priory Park’s firsts, who have been involved in some thrilling finishes as well as recording some thumping wins.

But the club can at least head off for winter knowing it has been a largely successful season.

Their second XI reached the final of the Paul Baker T20 Trophy at the County Grround, Hove.

It was a special day at Sussex CCC HQ for the players and supporters, even if Three Bridges’ total of 167-7 proved too much for Chichester, who could only manage 127-8 in reply.

Chi Priory Park's second XI at Hove for the Paul Baker T20 Trophy final

Chi’s under-11 girls won a county title in August and towards the end of the season, Chi PP and the MCC played their bi-annual match, this time at Goodwood, the esteemed visitors winning by 62 runs.

We’d like to thank CPP CC chairman Gary Rustell for keeping us supplied with reports and pictures for the Observer and our webiste this season – and the same goes for Ryan Maskell at Bognor CC, Sean Heather at Middleton CC, Jim Smith at Aldwick CC and Ricky Halpin at Selsey CC.