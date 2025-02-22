£100,000 investment boosts cricket facilities in Crawley

A new 3-lane outdoor net facility at Ifield Cricket Club has been constructed, providing additional space for players to train throughout the year | Picture: Sussex Cricket Foundation

In 2024, the Sussex Cricket Foundation, in collaboration with Roffey Homes and the London Cricket Trust, committed over £100,000 to the development of new cricket facilities in Crawley, alongside the refurbishment of existing infrastructure.

This investment is designed to enhance the town’s cricket provisions, making the sport more accessible to players of all ages and abilities.

The funding has already started to transform the local cricket scene. With Roffey Homes' support, the following key improvements have been made to local cricket clubs:

- Three Bridges Cricket Club: The 3-lane nets have been fully refurbished, ensuring high-quality practice facilities for participants

Raj Cherodian at Ifield Cricket Club's new nets | Picture: Sussex Cricket Foundation

- Ifield Cricket Club: A new 3-lane outdoor net facility has been constructed, providing additional space for players to train throughout the year

- Smallfield Manor Cricket Club: A new 1-lane outdoor net facility has been installed, offering enhanced training opportunities for the local community

The London Cricket Trust has also played a vital role by investing in non-turf pitches at key locations across the town:

- West Green Park: A new non-turf pitch has been installed at the home of Ram Cricket Club, offering a reliable surface for matches and training

Ifield Cricket Club: Picture: Sussex Cricket Foundation

- Cherry Lane: A new non-turf pitch has been added at the home of Crawley Eagles Cricket Club, further expanding the town’s cricketing resources

- Tilgate Cricket Club: In early 2025, a new non-turf pitch and 2-lane outdoor net facility will be installed, providing additional facilities for both training and competitive play

These investments will not only improve the town's cricketing infrastructure but also foster greater participation, helping to grow the game at every level.

Matt Parsons, Territory Manager for the Sussex Cricket Foundation, said: “Crawley continues to develop and grow as a cricketing hotbed within Sussex thanks to the continued support of organisations like Roffey Homes.

A bowler in the nets at Ifield Cricket Club | Picture: Sussex Cricket Foundation

“The facilities across the town are only getting better and better and such is the demand for more, investment into additional sites to help continue to satisfy this demand is only a positive thing and helping to make a real difference.”

Ben from Roffey Homes added: “Roffey Homes look to support forward thinking charities and clubs in using sport to help children realise their potential, whatever the hurdles they may face in day-to-day life.

“The Sussex Cricket Foundation showed us how investing in local cricket clubs in the county would directly support youngsters and help them on their journey, and so we were very pleased to be able to support them deliver upgraded facilities to a number of clubs in the Crawley area.”

To find out more about the Sussex Cricket Foundation, please visit: https://sussexcricket.co.uk/sussex-cricket-foundation