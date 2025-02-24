Report highlights healthy state of community cricket across Sussex

Enjoying the action at DIScoverABILITY Day at Hove | Picture: Sussex Cricket

The Sussex Cricket Foundation’s 2024 Impact Report shows participation across all ages, abilities and genders is on the rise, with recreational cricket in Sussex never in a stronger place.

Foundation bosses say 2024 was another ‘incredible and rewarding’ year and their annual report recognises a number of achievements along the way including:

- Record numbers attending their annual DIScoverABILITY Day

- First-ever Disability Cricket Weekend, where the Visually Impaired (VI) & D40 Teams played fixtures at the 1st Central County Ground.

- VI team winning the BCEW Cup, beating Northamptonshire in the final.

- Sussex Seniors Over-70s winning the Vase final defeating Warwickshire.

- 3000 school children and teachers attending the annual Schools Day.

- 150 club volunteers attending annual Cricket Collective Awards.

- Continued investment in facilities in Brighton & Crawley, including the installation of a three-lane net facility at a state secondary school in Brighton and three outdoor net projects, and two non-turf pitches in Crawley.

- Relaunch of the area cricket programme for ages 9-12.

- Increased engagement with the LGBTQ+ community, including a first ever event in support of Brighton Pride.

- First ever hosting of events to support religious festivals such as Iftar and Diwali.

One of the major success stories during 2024 was the installation of a new three-lane outdoor net facility at a state secondary school in Brighton.

Through support from the Cama Cricket Charitable Trust and contributions from the Sussex Cricket Foundation and the local community, a new facility was opened at Patcham High School.

State school cricket is of high importance to Sussex Cricket and this project has provided a quality facility for students to practice in, a facility for local cricket clubs to access and a facility for use by the local community to help make cricket accessible.

Another notable achievement during 2024 was the annual Sussex Cricket Foundation Schools Day, which took place during the Southern Vipers & South-East Stars T20 at the 1st Central County Ground. Some 3000 school children and teachers attended the fixture and helped create one of the most memorable days the Foundation has ever ran.

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director at Sussex CCC, said: “I am extremely proud of my team and all our achievements during 2024, it was an amazing year.

"I would like to personally thank all of our partners, patrons and to those who have donated to us during the year, your support is greatly appreciated.

"There is plenty to look forward to in 2025, as we look to build upon our successes and launch exciting new projects that will further grow the game and continue making it accessible to all.”

Ish Jalal, Chair of the Sussex Cricket Foundation, added: “2024 has been another great year for cricket in Sussex, and this Impact Report sets out how the Sussex Cricket Foundation is providing ever-increasing opportunities for all across the county to access the game.

"Our work simply wouldn’t happen without the dedication of Gary Wallis-Tayler, our Director of Community Cricket, and his amazing team in the Foundation”