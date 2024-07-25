RIP Marsh: Horsham cricket bosses pay rich tribute to stalwart who did every job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Cricket Club is deeply saddened to announce the death of Richard Marshall after a long illness bravely borne.

A most popular representative on and off the field for many years, Richard – universally known as Marsh – did just about everything at the club: outstanding colt, First Team Captain, Ground Manager, Groundsman, Chairman and committee member, all undertaken pleasantly, with bags of common sense and no fuss.

Richard first played in a junior side as a nine year old, before developing into a good number three batsman, excellent fielder, and off break bowler, too – especially in cup games, going on to skipper the Premier League team inventively from 1973 to 1977, being the first Horsham captain to lead the side to the championship title, in 1976, and again in 1977.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scored his first century in adult cricket for Horsham seconds versus Worthing when he ran out his father, telling the County Times some years ago: “I didn’t dare go back in the dressing room so I thought I’d better stay out there! But, he was more nervous than me as I neared the hundred.

Richard Marshall will be much missed by the family, friends and all at Horsham CC | Submitted photo

"When Dad was ill, Horsham President Dr John Dew attended him and after a cricket bag was spotted under the bed it triggered a long conversation about the game, making Dad feel a lot better, and he joined Horsham CC and pioneered colts coaching with the doctor in the late fifties.”

The still thriving Horsham colts set up has produced a conveyor belt of good young cricketers, several going on to represent Sussex, including Chris Nash, Robin Martin-Jenkins, Will Beer, and, currently Tom Haines and Tom Clark.

A few seasons ago, the newly appointed Horsham groundsman withdrew at the last moment, with Richard typically stepping into the very demanding role at an age when most would have opted for retirement. Richard won the Sussex Cricket League’s Groundsman of the Year Award – the coveted accolade decided upon by scores from umpires’ reports – modestly saying: “It was a good team effort and I thoroughly enjoyed it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marshall family have been exceptional at Horsham Cricket Club: Richard’s son Luke was Horsham Captain from 2004-2007, another highly successful period at the club – the team winning the championship in 2004, the Sussex cup in the same year and again in 2006, and, famously, carrying off the Cockspur National Knockout title at Lord’s in 2005.

Former Horsham stalwart Barry Peay played with and knew Richard for over 60 years, describing him as “a true club man”, and Roffey President Mick Webb told us: “Richard’s passing is very sad news – he was one of my first coaches as a youngster.”