Roadshows will give Sussex cricket fans chance to quiz bosses and players

Sussex Cricket fans can have their say on the club and hear what’s happening behind the scenes at a series of roadshows.

Special evenings are being staged by club bosses as they get out on the road this winter to talk to the cricket community.

There will be a host of informative topics at each night including the chance to hear from men's head coach Paul Farbrace and a Q&A with players from the men’s squad.

Chief executive Pete Fitzboydon will be sharing an update on the future of Sussex Cricket and will be asking for questions and comments from the floor.

And the Sussex Cricket Foundation will be on-hand to provide the latest information about the recreational game, giving clubs a fantastic opportunity speak to key people about club development and support, during the off-season.

All roadshows take place from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Venues and dates: Ifield CC, Tuesday, November 12; The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, Monday, November 18; Buxted Park CC, Wednesday, November 20; Ansty CC, Tuesday, November 26; West Wittering, Tuesday, December 3.

Meanwhile, the Sussex Cricket Society has unveiled its programme of events for the winter, with Graham Gooch, Jonathan Agnew and Sussex skipper John Simpson among the speakers.

The next event is an afternoon tea on Wednesday, November 20, in the Pavilion Long Room at The County Ground (2pm).

To join the Sussex Cricket Society simply go to www.sussexcricketsociety.org and click on "join".