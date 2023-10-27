Rob Andrew is leaving Sussex for a top job with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The ECB has announced that Andrew, who has been CEO of Sussex Cricket for the last seven years, will join them as the new Managing Director of the Professional Game.

The new role succeeds that of Managing Director of County Cricket and will see Andrew assuming responsibility for growing and nurturing both men’s and women’s professional domestic cricket in line with the Inspiring Generations strategy and overseeing engagement with the first-Class counties and women’s regional teams.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to bring Rob Andrew on board into such an important role.

Rob Andrew faces the cameras at Hove | Picture: Phil Westlake

“The relationship between the ECB and the first-class counties is of paramount importance, and the way in which we’re able to support the men’s and women’s professional game is one of our major priorities.

“To bring in someone with the skills and the background of Rob is of huge benefit to us and the entire game.

"We look forward to seeing how he adds value and contributes to the future direction and success of the ECB on all business matters.”

Sussex chair Jon Filby said: “The Board of Sussex Cricket is extremely grateful to Rob for his outstanding contribution to Sussex Cricket since he joined us in January 2017.

“His leadership through the intense difficulties caused by the pandemic and his outstanding work on the development of the Tate Residences ensure that he leaves the organisation in a very good position.

“With a highly talented group of young cricketers under the leadership of Paul Farbrace set for on field success, women’s cricket continuing to grow rapidly, the Sussex Cricket League again expected to grow next summer, and our important partnerships with Oxfordshire Cricket and the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy, cricket in Sussex is in rude health.

“I am convinced that Rob’s appointment at the ECB shows the depth of their intention to fully support the 18 first-class counties for men’s cricket.

“We wish him well in his new role and very much look forward to working with him on securing the future of cricket in Sussex and beyond.

“The search for Rob’s successor begins today and we will keep members and supporters fully updated as that develops.”

Sussex supporters have had mixed views on Andrew’s departure – with some saying he has done little to improve fortunes on the field.

The county have struggled to make an impression in the county championship for a number of seasons.

Meanwhile bowler Brad Currie and batsman Harrison Ward have both signed T20 contracts with Sussex.