Robinson concedes 43 off one over as Sussex toil against Leicestershire
Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson conceded 43 runs in an over at Hove – the most ever conceded in one over of a county championship match in thos country.
Leicestershire’s Louis Kimber launched the amazing onslaught as his team chased 464 to beat Sussex.
Kimber struck two sixes and six fours, as well as a single to complete the over, as he went from 72 to 109. Thr total of 43 from the over was made up by three no balls.
The one-over total is a first-class record in this country but is not a world record.
Robinson conceded only 23 from 13 other overs he bowled as Sussex tried to bowl out Leicestershire.
Kimber and Ben Cox came together with the score 175-7 but had taken it to 375-7 at lunch.
