Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson conceded 43 runs in an over at Hove – the most ever conceded in one over of a county championship match in thos country.

Leicestershire’s Louis Kimber launched the amazing onslaught as his team chased 464 to beat Sussex.

Kimber struck two sixes and six fours, as well as a single to complete the over, as he went from 72 to 109. Thr total of 43 from the over was made up by three no balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-over total is a first-class record in this country but is not a world record.

Robinson conceded only 23 from 13 other overs he bowled as Sussex tried to bowl out Leicestershire.