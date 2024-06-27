Roffey and Horsham eager for first Sussex Premier League derby of season
The town rivals meet for the first time this season separated by only two places and eight points in the Premier Division table, with Will Beer’s Horsham fourth and Davies’ men sixth.
The neighbouring sides warmed up for the big game with wins last Saturday, Roffey winning at Bognor and Horsham at Middleton.
Davies said: “The games between us are always great to play in and attract good crowds which adds an extra edge.
"It’s been a funny season for us so far – we’ve tended to have very convincing wins or bad losses, with not much in between.
"We need to find a little more consistency and believe we can do that. But we’re about where we thought we would be with a young and inexperienced team.
"[Preston] Nomads and Cuckfield are a little way ahead in the top two positions but there are a number of teams looking at third and fourth and we’re one of them. A couple of wins can get you right in there.”
Davies picked out 17-year-old fast bowler Toby Munt and his opening batting partner Theo Rivers as two key performers for Roffey so far.
And he revealed Munt was on Sussex’s radar, the prospect spending time this week training with the county’s second XI squad.
