Roffey Cricket Club looking to recruit groundsman for youth facility

The cricket ground in Faygate | Picture: Googlemaps

Roffey Cricket Club is eager to recruit a new groundsman for their youth facility at Faygate.

Chairman Tom Barnes explained: “Our feeder teams are absolutely vital to the long term viability and continuing success of Roffey CC - we have a talented group of young players coming through, and its great for us to be able to give them adult cricket experience.

"Now, we’re looking for someone to takeover the groundsman’s role - vacated by Tom Blackwell because of his work and family commitments - and we’ll be delighted to hear from anyone happy to join our friendly team at the club.”

The club is determined to continue the provision of Third and Fourth XI cricket and colts’ matches at the Faygate, Holmbush Ground next season, outgoing Roffey 1st XI skipper Matt Davies telling the County Times: “The groundsman’s position is part time and perhaps might suit someone who is retired and is keen to keep active while at the same time helping us to provide the opportunity to encourage our emerging players to blossom.

"If you or anyone you know may be interested in the role, please contact the club, initially via email – [email protected]”