Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Rufey has reflected on a superb summer season so far at Arundel Castle Cricket Club – and admits he has been bowled over by renewed enthusiasm for the game.

And while the director of cricket and chief operating officer is delighted with the action that has unfolded, he is just as thrilled by the upcoming diet of cricket at the idyllic Sussex venue.

Still to come is a mouthwatering international encounter between England and Wales Over 40s this Thursday (July 11), a Sussex State Schools T20 Finals Day (July 12) and an eagerly anticipated encounter between Sussex and Hertfordshire (July 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rufey said: “We are of course delighted Sussex are returning to Arundel Castle. It should be a wonderful day and everybody here is very much looking forward to it. The love for cricket has been on display throughout and it’s so heartening to witness. Despite a slightly wet start, we have enjoyed a wonderful season thus far. Attendances and enthusiasm of the game have there for all to see.

What a spot for cricket ... the beautiful Arundel Castle ground (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“The usual rich diet of cricket has been delivered including visits from:ECB Deaf XI, Southern Vipers, Local Villages Festival, I Zingari, UKAFCA (Combined Services) and Sussex and Hampshire 2nd XIs.

“In June we saw all a three-day Oxford University v Cambridge University cricket festival, Old Tablelands (New Zealand), National Schools u17 Girls T20 as well as the Vatican CC versus Bishops Conference and St Mays University XI.

“As well as England v Wales (40s International), Sussex v Hertfordshire and a three-day match between MCC and Zimbabwe A we can also look forward to The month end when the Duke of Norfolk’s XI host the MCC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These fixtures are accompanied by many foundation days offer opportunity via a series of educational offering across the Arundel Castle.”