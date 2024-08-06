Saints shock Seaford in Sussex Slam to reach quarter finals

Llamas of Lewes 159-4 v Seaford Storm 158-8

Llamas of Lewes are through to the quarter finals of the Sussex Slam for the second year running, after an exciting victory over Seaford Storm on Monday.

The visitors Storm elected to bat, but were pegged back with a tight spell and three wickets from Matt Piller (3-13), including an excellent reflex grab by Michael Tigchelaar behind the stumps.

Oliver Harvey (39) and Ben Harvey (43) built a great partnership for the Seaford side and the dangerous duo were only split up by a sublime direct hit run out from Phil Loveland-Stuart, which proved pivotal.

Llamas of Lewes side after their win against Seaford Storm.

Naimat Zafary battled through with an injury to still priduce a fine spell of 2-22, George Scott clean-bowled another and Skipper Shrey Nilvarna bowled really well at the death to take the important wicket of Jonny Brown (24). Seaford Storm finished their twenty overs 8-down with a fairly imposing 158 on the board.

Storm took a wicket second ball; Naimat Zafary gloving behind, having hit the first ball for six. Tim Masson (32) and Naweed Zafary (38) continued to accelerate though, forming a devastating partnership. Masson hit a 6 and four 4s, while Naweed hit three huges 6s, one of which ended up in the football club car park.

Beau Mills-Bennison (2-25) took those two vital wickets, with the Lewes St Michaels T20 side cantering towards the total at 12 runs per over just before the halfway stage and it took some regrouping from Phil Loveland-Stuart (11) and Rob Patterson (23 not out) to get the scoreboard ticking again, after some economical bowling from Seaford.

James Sale (26 n.o.) came to the crease with the required run rate creeping up again, but he and Patterson kept their nerve, running excellently between the wickets and hitting vital boundaries. With six required off the last over, Llamas of Lewes got over the line with just one ball to spare in a nail-biter of a finale.

Llamas of Lewes will now play in the Quarter Finals on Sunday at the neutral venue of Ringmer, where they will look to win a place at Finals day at Horsham.