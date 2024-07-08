Saints slump at soggy Tunbridge Wells
LSM lost at Tunbridge Wells after a batting collapse, despite a promising start.
The visitors restricted the hosts to 151, with some tight bowling, with the Zafarys, Naweed (3-15) and Naimat (3-32), both taking good wickets, along with Shrey Nilvarna's 2-28. Sam Gee top scored with 45 for TWB.
The game was interrupted with multiple rain delays, with everyone getting some good fitness training, sprinting back and forth from the pavillion (it was noted that it wasn't raining anywhere near as much in Sussex, 200 meters away).
The delays also provided the opportunity for some intense games of 'shower room cricket', which even matched the outdoor conditions when some smart Alec turned the showers on!
Saints started their chase well, with Naimat making 27, including two ginormous 6s and James Sale with a excellent knock of 35 in tricky conditions.
However, wickets then started to tumble with a frustrating regularity, in a similar fashion to the rain earlier, with no other LSM batsmen reaching double figures during their foray over the Kent border.
Josh McElearney finished with great figures of 4-9 for the hosts.
