News of Hastings Priory, Hailsham, Glynde & Beddingham, Eastbourne, Sidley, Battle and Winchelsea features in this round-up from the cricket grounds of East Sussex.

Hastings CC’s return to Horntye was a triumph as their winning start to life back in the Sussex Premier League continued.

Skipper Harry Scowen’s 106 – his second straight ton – led them to 204-8 against East Grinstead, who were then shot out for 104 with Iden McCleave taking 4-7 and Adam Page 3-23.

It leaves Hastings joint top of the table ahead of tomorrow’s visit to champions Cuckfield.

Hastings Priory CC | Picture: submitted

Scowen told us: “In terms of starts to a season it couldn’t have gone much better – two tough teams and we’ve come out on top both times.

"The most pleasing thing for me is the way we have won. The atmosphere around the group is amazing and I hope we continue to build a strong team culture as the year goes on.

"The message from me is to keep enjoying ourselves and staying in the fight – if we do that I hope we will find ourselves in a good place come the end of the year.”

Scowen said the Horntye pitch was damp after midweek rain and he’d have bowled first had he won the toss.

Sidley CC - back at Sidley for the 2024 season

"We want to get maximum batting points (225) as many times as possible this year, so although we felt a bit under par we knew it was competitive,” he said of their total.

"It’s been a dream start personally, and getting my second hundred in consecutive weeks is very pleasing, but it just feels great to be contributing to our wins.

"I definitely feel added responsibility – we are still a young side and at 24 I do feel like a real senior player.

"The bowling is very much a shared effort. Iden, Seaver Cowley and Adam taking the bulk of the wickets was great to see. But it was amazing to have Adam Barton back, someone with heaps of experience and extra pace that any side wants to have.

"The fielding epitomises what we’re trying to do this year. It’s been great to have such high standards this early in the year and we hope it carries on throughout the season.”

Being back at Horntye was ‘special, said Scowen.

"Everything did feel that little bit more special – back at Horntye where most of us grew up playing, Tom Gillespie back in the side and more spectators. It’s built excitement for the rest of the year.”

Glynde & Beddingham CC lost yet another close game, this time their Division 3 East clash against Lindfield.

Glynde batted first and were bowled out for 175, with George Burton Durham (37), Archie Burrows (35), Ollie Bailey (30) and Charlie Hobden (27) the pick of the batting.

The story for Lindfield was the same, but they collapsed to 118-9, with a start from Charlie Wier (37).

However the final wicket between anchorman Luke Sowten (32 not out) and No11 batsman Scott Pedley (32 not out) saw Lindfield home in an unbroken partnership of 58.

Glynde had only themselves to blame as yet again they bowled 26 wides – they are really going to have to eradicate this problem if they are to challenge.

Glynde II were inserted on a difficult track at Little Common and were bowled out for just 98, with James Peck scoring 50, but no other batsman was able to reach double figures.

In reply Little Common struggled to score runs, but eventually won by four wickets at 100-6, with Gavin Sutherland (3-21) the most successful bowler.

Glynde III fared no better against Chiddingly II – they batted first and scored 168-9, as Alistair Randall top scored with 52, while Tom Hecks (34) and Sidney Brandford (32) got Glynde to the total.

Chiddingly II reached the total for the loss of just three wickets with Alasdair Skan, top scoring with 96 with Ben Board (1-17) bowling well.

This week Glynde travel to Crowhurst Park on Saturday, while on Sunday they travel to Ifield in the next round of the National Village Cup

East Grinstead CC v Hailsham CC

Division 4 East

Hailsham made this trip in high spirits following their convincing win over Chiddingly on the opening weekend of the league season.

Skipper Jason Tibble lost the toss and Hailsham were put in to bat on a track that offered plenty to the bowlers early on.

Tibble was joined by overseas Matt Maritz to open the batting, and started well, looking confident in the early overs.

The partnership was built well, with both players matching each other run for run, until Tibble picked out mid off for 32.

Ciaran Peacock joined Maritz and the pair continued where the previous partnership left off, creating a platform for the heavy hitters to deal some damage in the latter stage of the innings.

Peacock was eventually removed for 37 with the score 165-2, and East Grinstead picked up a few quick wickets, as the score quickly became 205-5.

Tom McDonald supported the rebuild, but it was Maritz who took the headlines, bringing up his second century in as many games, as he finished on 125 and Hailsham on 267-6 from their 45 overs.

Usual partnership Andrew Anthony and James Bellett opened the bowling, and bowled in tandem superbly, restricting the run rate during the power play overs.

Anthony bowled his nine-over spell through, picking up figures of 4-24, and leaving Grinstead behind the rate at 53-4.

Anthony was well supported by the rest of the bowling attack, with Hobden (2-57), Tom McDonald (1-20), and Ollie McDonald (1-20) taking wickets.

Bellett also got his due rewards and despite not bowling Grinstead out, they made 201-9 off of their 45 overs, meaning a 66-run victory for Hailsham.

It was an excellent, well-rounded performance by Hailsham and means it is two wins from two to kick off the season.

For the second week runningMaritz picked up the player of the match award.

It’s been a tricky start in Division 2 for Eastbourne CC.

After losing their opener by three wickets at home to St James, they went down by 28 runs at Haywards Heath on Saturday. Henry Crocombe (3-30 and 29) was their star performer.

Hastings 3rd XI 191-6; Battle 2nd XI: 143-5

With the going ‘soft’ on many club outfields and the grass lush after a wet but now warming spring, Battle’s second string started their league campaign against a strong Hastings 3rd XI at Sandhurst on the Ridge.

Hastings struggled a little early on with Josh Bourn and Guy Ballard removing the openers to leave them 22-2.

However, a partnership of 79 between Ben Steadman (46) and Sameera Dissanayake (77) tilted the game in the other direction until Kieran Dudgeon (3-37), deceived Steadman.

Hastings posted a good early-season score, despite a tight closing spell from Louis Berryman (1-13).

Battle found quick-scoring a challenge in their reply. Dudgeon batted solidly for 35, and Laurence Flint, Bourn and Sanjay Sharma all reached double figures.

None, though, could consistently reach the boundaries against a disciplined Hastings attack. Ed Truscott and Sujith Pepera accounted for two batters apiece, and only Guy Ballard (39*) looked like threatening to upset the seasiders.

Royal Hastings 120 (7pts); Sidley 121-7 (30pts)

by Simon Newstrad

Sidley marked their first home league game back in their own community after a 12-year absence with victory.

Steve Ramsden's side won by three wickets against Royal Hastings in Sussex League Division 11 East (S).

Following the closure of Gullivers Sports Ground in 2013, Sidley had been forced to play home matches at Sandhurst Rec in Hastings.

But hard work by club volunteers led to Sidley securing the use of St Mary's Rec, then relaying the square and installing changing rooms.

A memorial fixture was played last summer, but Saturday's match was their first league encounter at the site.

The ground was in splendid condition as Sidley, fielding several new or returning players, took on Royal Hastings.

After being asked to field, Sidley bowled their opponents out for 120 in 22.4 overs, taking eight wickets for 29 at the end of the innings.

New boy Sabbir Ahmed claimed 4-11 and Ramsden 4-20, while Amie Anderson and Henry West picked up a wicket each. Johnathan Haffenden held a terrific catch keeping wicket.

Sidley reached their target with 14 balls to spare.

They were 49-4 following the loss of Ramsden for 25, but a fifth-wicket stand of 45 between Chris Hunnisett and Craig Ramsden (30) put them on course.

Hunnisett (21no) and Louis Haffenden (11no) joined forces to finish the job, giving Sidley their first victory of the campaign.

Winchelsea 186-5; Beckley 126-6

Winchelsea got off to a steady start against a tight opening spell of bowling before G Pellett (1-36) dismissed Grahame Burton (13).

A second wicket stand of 68 followed before Jon Peters was run out for 30. Phil Wheeler (18) fell to the bowling of M Best (1-44) with the score on 117.

Dan Flanagan was caught for 59 and Simon Wheeler (32) was also out to the bowling of D Dinning (2-8). Winchelsea finished on 186-5.

Winchelsea restricted the reply through Mike Stoneham (1-21) and James Bateman (1-28).

James Jury took 2-20 and Will Wheeler 1-14. But it ended in a draw with Beckley on 126-6. John Josiah (1-20) was the other Winchelsea wicket taker.