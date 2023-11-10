Seniors and juniors flourishing at Polegate and Stone Cross Cricket Club

The annual presentation evening of Polegate & Stone Cross Cricket Club was held recently at Willingdon Golf Club – and there was plenty to celebrate.

The first XI, under captain Bradley Tait, completed back to back promotions and will now play at the highest level in the club's history in 2024 when they line up in Division 5 East.

The future is looking bright as well, with the junior section having a massively successful season.

The under-tens qualified for the area finals and the under-11s and under-12s both won their respective East Sussex leagues.

Polegate and Stone Cross CC juniors pick up their awards | Picture contributed by P&SC CC

Captains Henry McPherson and Johan Emmanuel collected the league trophies and their teams were all awarded league winners’ medals.

After an outstanding season, Luke Goodall won the coveted Clive Harris award for the best junior, while senior caps were awarded to Alfie Pennington and Finlay Stevens for being the first of the present junior squad to play adult cricket this year.

In congratulating both adult and junior sides, club chairman Andy Johnson commented on the exciting future ahead for the club.

New facilities have started to be developed with the laying of an artificial pitch and plans are at an advanced stage to re-develop the pavilion to provide higher quality facilities for players and spectators alike. There are also plans to improve the playing facilities, in line with the new status, with the laying of a new square.

To add to the senior and junior sides, disability cricket is also supported and a ladies’ side is being formed during the winter.

The club are looking for new adult and junior players of all ages, for the new season.