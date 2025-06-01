Sharp Sharks: Sussex bowl out Gloucestershire for 93 and it’s two from two in the Blast

Sussex Sharks made it two wins out of two in the Vitality Blast when they marked their first home fixture with victory over reigning champions Gloucestershire by 80 runs.

But after their success last season it has been a disappointing start to the new campaign by Gloucestershire, who were beaten by just four runs in their high-scoring opener against Kent.

They needed 174 for victory here but were bundled out for 93, with only three batsmen making double figures. It was Sussex’s second straight win to put them top of the early south group table, coming after their opening-match win at Lord’s on Thursday night.

After making a bright start to their chase Gloucestershire soon ran into trouble. Ollie Robinson sent Cameron Bancroft’s off-stump cartwheeling to make it 19 for one and when D’Arcy Short was caught on the deep backward-square boundary they had lost both their Australian overseas players inside the first four overs.

Sussex were quickly among the wickets as they beat Gloucestershire at Hove - picture by Eva Gilbert

Miles Hammond then pulled a short ball from Tymal Mills to mid-wicket and one run later Jack Taylor had his off-stump pegged back by the first delivery of the match from James Coles.

It was 49 for five when Ben Charlesworth lofted Jack Carson to long-on. Carson had been brought into the team to counter the high number of left-handers in the Gloucestershire team.

The dangerous James Bracey was still there but he couldn’t find anyone to hang around with him. It was 50 for six when Ollie Price, reverse sweeping, was caught behind off Carson and then Matt Taylor was stumped as he went down the wicket to Coles.

David Payne had his middle stump plucked out by by Mills to make it 88 for eight, Aman Rao was caught at mid-on to give Nathan McAndrew a wicket and finally Tom Smith was caught at midwicket to give Mills his third.

A big Hove crowd enjoyed some big hitting from Sussex | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Earlier, the Sussex innings had been built around a fine fourth wicket stand of 105 in ten overs by Tom Alsop and the in-form Coles, before a collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for 25 runs.

Daniel Hughes looked in prime form on a true pitch, with a rapid outfield, and muscled six fours in his 19-ball 34 to give the home side some early impetus. But he was caught in two minds over his shot selection and tamely lofted Price – who had already bowled Harrison Ward - to mid-off.

And Gloucestershire made it two wickets in two balls when John Simpson sliced his lofted drive against Matt Taylor and watched in horror as Hammond pulled off a sensational one-handed diving catch to make Sussex 43 for three in the sixth over.

But then Alsop (58 off 35, with six fours and two sixes) and Coles (43 off 27, with four sixes) pulled the match towards their side. They set their violent tone when they each hit a six off the 11th over bowled by Tom Smith, which cost 17 runs.

The 100 partnership came up in the 15th over. But from 148 for three at 15.1, when Sussex fancied a total in excess of 200, their innings perished before steady Gloucestershire bowling backed up by an outstanding fielding outfit. David Payne and Matt Taylor took three wickets apiece. But Sussex had already made enough.

Alsop said: “It was a good performance. We used the momentum from Lord’s. We were going to bat before we lost the toss. We didn’t get off to the best of starts. And we felt we may have been a few short.

“But that almost helped our bowers. We knew we had to be barve with the ball and execute, and that’s what we did. Both me and James [Coles] thought it was a good pitch but a few of the others thought there was a bit in it. But the bowlers did an outstanding job.”

Sussex face Somerset next – at Hove on Friday evening.