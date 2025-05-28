Jordan Shaw strikes out

Crowhurst Park CC enjoyed a superb victory in Division 3 East of the Sussex League – scoring 241-2 after Seaford had scored 240-8.

Having set a reasonable target of 241, the visitors took to the field with some confidence, but what followed was a masterclass of controlled power batting by Jordan Shaw and Bradley Payne.

Early on Joe Lovell (29) offered sensible support as the first wicket fell at 125 and a second wicket followed soon after. Bradley Payne quickly took up the challenge as Shaw passed the 100 mark. Payne (64*) hit a winning six to secure victory with Shaw finishing on 121* in 72 balls.

For Seaford the successful bowlers were Zak Heasey (1-60) Rupert Anderson (1-47)

Earlier Seaford made a slow but steady start. The middle order prospered through Oliver Smith (49) Rupert Anderson) (51) Mark Sapwell (53).

The visitors reached 195-3 and a challenging target looked very possible. Crows bowling started to make further inroads with Ollie Constable (1-42) Nitin Rabari (3-32) and Jamie Bristow Diamond (2-32) Seaford’s tail wagged a little finishing on 240-8.

Seaford 2nd XI 195-9;

Crowhurst Park 2nd XI 196-9

This was a closely contested match that went down to the last ball.

Park elected to field in variable conditions. Only Jonny Brown (69) scored more than 20. Park bowlers Charlie Ferguson (3-36) Tom Green (3-35) were the most successful, restricting Seaford to 195-9 (40)

In reply the Crows made steady progress through Orlando Soucek (69) and Dan Flanagan (20) but at 170-9 the match looked like going Seaford’s way. However, Seb Osmond (15*) and Tom Green (6*) held their nerve. On the last ball Park needed two runs to win and scampered home with two byes for victory.

Johnathan Haffenden struck a rapid unbeaten century as Sidley continued their winning start to the Sussex League Division 10 East season.

Haffenden's 100 not out from just 72 balls put Sidley firmly on course for a 136-run victory away to Uckfield Anderida - their third league win in a row. The former Bexhill captain's superb knock, which contained 12 fours and two sixes, ensured Sidley amassed 221-7 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat first.

Adbullah Al Arif made a handy 43 from only 33 deliveries, while Chris Hunnisett (16), Asanka Pathiranage (15), Hussain Ahmed (14 not out) and Sabbir Ahmed (10) reached double figures.

Haffenden wasn't finished there as he later claimed 3-30 with the ball to help bowl Uckfield out for 85 in 23.3 overs in reply.

Haffenden's wickets left the hosts reeling at 24-5 after Steve Ramsden (2-10 from six overs) had landed a pair of early blows. Sabbir Ahmed bagged 3-14 from six overs, and there was a wicket each for Saymur Rafi and Al Arif.

The result means Sidley remain level on points with Buxted Park 3rds at the top of the early league table, but something will have to give when the two sides meet at St Mary's Recreation Ground this Saturday.