The Sussex Cricket Foundation has announced a three-year partnership with Sir Rod Aldridge to become the headline sponsor of the newly formed Sussex Women’s Cricket League.

Earlier this month the Foundation announced that the first ever Sussex Women’s Premier League would be launched for the 2023 season.

With the new sponsorship in place, the league will be named the [email protected] Sussex Women’s Cricket League for at least the next three seasons.

Five clubs from across the County will form the inaugural Premier League: Bells Yew Green, Brighton & Hove, Burgess Hill, Eastbourne, and Horsham, with a further 10 teams making up the second division.

The structure has been created to continue the excellent growth and development of Women & Girls Cricket in Sussex, whilst also aiming to improve the quality and standard of cricket played, as well as increasing opportunities along the way.

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director, said: “I am delighted that Sir Rod has agreed to sponsor the inaugural Sussex Women’s Cricket League.

“This is an important step in our mission of transforming Women and Girls’ cricket in Sussex, which is also a key part of our Strategic County Plan.

“It’s an exciting time for Women & Girls’ Cricket and with Sir Rod’s support we will be able to continue driving the game forwards across the County.”

Crucially, the agreement will also including financial support to help clubs with coaching costs and the development of facilities.

Speaking on the agreement, Sir Rod Aldridge commented: “I am delighted to sponsor the first ever Sussex Women’s Premier League, as well as the second division and I am excited by the key role this new League will play in enabling and supporting more women and girls to continue developing their skills and playing cricket at a competitive level.

“The Aldridge Foundation has sponsored the Sussex Women & Girls community programme over the past six years and we have established a leading state school cricket offer at Brighton Aldridge Academy (“BACA”).

“My personal sponsorship of this new Premier League is a natural extension of these initiatives and also celebrates my love for the game.”