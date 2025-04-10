Sixes at Sussex: County cricket fans get chance to try new form of game

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Sixes Social Cricket will open tomorrow (Friday) – the same day county cricket returns to The 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

And it is absolutely free of charge to ALL ticket holders to Sussex vs Somerset from Friday to Sunday.

All ticket holders on days one to three of Sussex’s County Championship match can experience the fast-paced action of the interactive nets, while supporting the Sussex team in the sun (hopefully!) in Hove.

Complete with a top food and drink offering, Sixes is the perfect spot for social gatherings, corporate events and family outings. In their words, “Come with your crowd and catch the cricket fever”.

Give Sixes cricket a try if you're going to the Sussex-Somerset match | Picture via Sussex Cricket

What’s more, Sussex have made entry to day three of Sussex v Somerset completely free too, so that's free cricket and free Sixes!!

If you're planning on coming to day three you must claim your free ticket online to gain entry. Go to https://sussexcricket.co.uk/news/sixes-open-friday-11th to get involved.

