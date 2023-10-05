Sixes Social Cricket launches World Cup game mode

Players can now face replicas of 12 of the most famous deliveries seen in cricket history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixes Social Cricket, the world’s leading cricket batting experience, is launching a new World Cup game mode to coincide with the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which runs from the 5th October to the 19th November.

The World Cup game mode will see players get the chance to face 12 balls against 12 of the most famous deliveries seen in cricket, from the spin of Shane Warne to Herschelle Gibbs in 1999, to the pace of Jofra Archer to Soumya Sarkar in 2019. With its technology developed by BatFast, players will face replicas that resemble the speed and spin of each ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Cup game mode will be available at every Sixes site across the UK. Recently launching its eighth UK site at the seaside attraction of Brighton, Sixes exists across four locations in London, with further venues also in Manchester, Birmingham and Leicester.

Josh Denzel at Sixes Social Cricket. Picture: submitted

In addition to the cricket, Sixes’ food and drink offering is at the heart of the experience. Players can enjoy burgers, sharing plates and wood-fired pizzas, as well as a full menu of classic cocktails, beers, wine, and shakes.

Sixes CEO & Co-Founder, Calum Mackinnon, says: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring this World Cup game mode to Sixes. Fans can often be the biggest critics in sport but now we’ve given them the chance to face these 12 infamous balls to see how they would get on.

“We’ve launched this to coincide with the upcoming Cricket World Cup as it is the most prestigious event in the cricketing calendar. In sporting terms, the World Cup is the pinnacle which we know will bring in new audiences to the game; We hope to attract both cricket fans and new fans to take on the full Sixes experience”.

The Twelve balls in the World Game Mode will be:

Mitchell Starc v Ben Stokes (2019)

Glenn McGrath v Brian Lara (1999)

Brett Lee v Jacob Oram (2003)

Wasim Akram v Allan Lamb (1992)

Shoaib Akhtar v Stephen Fleming (1999)

Waqar Younis v Naimur Rahman (1999)

James Anderson v Inzamam-ul-Haq (2003)

James Anderson v Mohammad Yousuf (2003)

Jofra Archa v Soumya Sarkar (2019)

Andrew Hall v Andrew Flintoff (2007)

Dale Steyn v Harbhajan Singh (2011)