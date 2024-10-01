Skipper John Simpson promises to 'take on' Division One after Sussex’s promotion party

John Simpson lifts the trophy | Picture: Eva Gilbert/Sussex Cricket

Sussex captain John Simpson has promised that his side will ‘take on’ the competition in County Championship Division One after their title success to be promoted this season.

Having only joined the club in October 2023, and then been made captain in January 2024, Simpson has had a whirlwind of a year leading Sussex in the County Championship and One-Day Cup, culminating in the club’s first silverware since 2010.

As the first captain since Michael Yardy to skipper Sussex to a major honour, Simpson cemented his place in club history in a remarkable 2024 season too.

“I’m incredibly proud. To lead the boys to being back in Division One is a huge achievement,” said Simpson.

“[It’s a] big testament to everything that we've done this year. I think we played some really fantastic cricket.

“Everything [the players] have given me has been phenomenal and they've each stood up in certain times throughout the season and won games.”

Though he was quick to praise his teammates, there was no player more impactful in Championship cricket this season than Simpson.

The wicket-keeper’s 1,197 runs were the third-most of any Division Two player this season, while his 44 dismissals - 42 catches and two stumpings - were the division’s second-best.

At 36 years of age, Simpson has defied expectations with his play and proved there is no limit to new learning after stepping up to his first stint of professional captaincy.

“I guess coming into a new role, you’re always sceptical of how it could go, or to actually throw yourself into it, immerse yourself,” said Simpson.

“I knew that the quicker I could do that, the easier the transition into leadership would be. [There have been] some challenges throughout the year, but I’ve really enjoyed it, to be honest. And it’s far exceeded what I thought it was going to be. It was nice to plan it and lead the boys into Division One next year.”

On the point of challenges, Simpson’s season has not been without hiccups.

His first brave call alongside head coach Paul Farbrace was to reduce Ari Karvelas’ game time after the Greek fast bowler took a team-high 35 wickets in 2023.

New signing Danny Lamb came in as a second all-rounder instead, and the risk paid off with Lamb taking 13 wickets and scoring just the second First Class century of his career early in the season.

After Lamb suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in July, however, Simpson again had to shuffle his side, with 23-year-old Henry Crocombe selected ahead of Karvelas and Sean Hunt - a move that again worked wonders.

“It's been surreal,” said Simpson.

“I knew down here there was a lot of talent. I think that was the great thing for me, to work with these boys.

“And then, Danny Lamb coming in and having the likes of Jaydev [Unadkat] and Ollie [Robinson], and obviously Sealesie [Jayden Seales] and Macca [Nathan McAndrew] and Puj [Cheteshwar Pujara], obviously Hughesie [Daniel Hughes] as well, to complement us was great, but that's far exceeded our expectations.”

One point that was not lost amid the celebrations, though, was Simpson and Farbrace’s connections with opponents Middlesex, having both previously served as wicket-keepers for the Lord’s-based side.

“When we sat down at the start of season, our expectations were to win [and] get promoted, and obviously to do that as champions and against Middlesex is very surreal,” said Simpson.

Considering the shift in Sussex and Middlesex’s fortunes at present, Simpson’s move last winter is indicative of the importance of a well-run project.

Sussex’s ambition impressed Simpson when the offer was put to him to swap counties last October, and given everything achieved in the last 12 months, the club’s set-up offers reasons for optimism going into 2025 too.

“Coming from Middlesex, where we had a lot of very senior guys, and coming down here to not so many senior guys was going to be a different challenge,” said Simpson.

“No doubt, it's revitalised me a little bit. Taking on the role, I wanted to lead by example and take the game on.

“I wanted to drag them on a journey that hopefully they can sit back in the next three, four, five years and be really proud of, but also build something we all talk about - trying to build something special - and I think we've got a real special group of players. As you've seen on days like today, this is what it's all about.”

For a squad that has only two survivors from the last Sussex side to play in Division One in 2015 - Ollie Robinson and Fynn Hudson-Prentice - there is a new challenge arriving for many of the squad’s younger players.

The likes of Jack Carson, James Coles, Crocombe, Hunt, Oli Carter, Tom Haines and Tom Clark have never played in the top tier, but will be expected to be regular features of the side going forward.

“Next year is going to be a slightly different challenge, but I think we've got a real good group, and hopefully they're going to enjoy the challenge, enjoy what the winter is going to bring and take their game on,” said Simpson.

“I think the best thing for me is that we're going to take [Division One] on. We’re not just going to sit here and consolidate next year, we’re going to take on the likes of Surrey, Essex, Hampshire, Somerset; some big teams.”

Simpson cited the example of Worcestershire, who returned to Division One in 2024 and defied unfortunate and tragic circumstances to finish 6th at the end of the season, as an inspiration by saying that “there is no reason we can't do the same.”

While Sussex fans will be dreaming about these ambitions for 2025 already, the immediate aftermath of the season is a time for recuperation.

Asked about his plans for the coming weeks, Simpson responded: “I think a bit of downtime, obviously, after what's happened this season.

“It will be great to sit there having a few weeks off and spend some time with these boys having a few beers, and then, we're back down to work.

“No doubt, [I’ll] soon sit down with Farbs and the coaching staff and get planning for next year.”