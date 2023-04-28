The Sussex Cricket Foundation DIScoverABILITY Day returns once again to The 1st Central County Ground on Friday, May 12.

This spectacular Disability Sport event, one of the largest in the south east, continues to grow every year. Last year, 600 participants from 25 different organisations including schools, colleges, day centres and community organisations enjoyed an action-packed day on the outfield at The 1st Central County Ground.

The day comprises a series of batting, throwing, catching, and bowling challenges on the outfield, designed for all abilities, led by coaches from the Sussex Cricket Foundation with help from dozens of volunteers from local businesses as well as members of Sussex Cricket’s professional, county disability and visually impaired squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, representatives from Albion in the Community, Brighton Table Tennis Club and Jolf (golf) will be running adapted activities of their sports incorporating a cricket theme. The event is also supported by Student Sports Leaders from several local secondary schools, providing them with valuable experience of volunteering at a large community event.

Sid the Shark keeps a close eye on youngsters having fun at last year's event | Picture: Sussex Cricket

Sussex Cricket’s disability cricket programme provides playing opportunities for around 1,000 people with physical and/or learning disabilities. The programme aims to help this part of our community get physically active and reap the socially inclusive benefits that are unique to cricket – a game where different ages, abilities, genders, and backgrounds can come together to make friends and have fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director said: “DIScoverABILITY Day is the most important day in the Foundations calendar and one that brings the whole of Sussex Cricket together. Disability Cricket in Sussex continues to thrive and grow at a rapid pace across the County.