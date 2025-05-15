Sussex head for Somerset looking to build on a positive start to life back in Division 1 of the County Championship that’s put them third in the table.

The Taunton clash – beginning on Friday – is another stiff test of Paul Farbrace’s side’s ability to hold their own at the top level of the county game, but they can take heart from their efforts in their opening five games.

Sussex head west off the back of a narrow victory over Worcestershire last time out, emerging victorious at Hove by just 47 runs, their second win since being promoted back to the top flight this season.

While Sussex sit third, Somerset meanwhile are languishing second bottom of the table after five matches – but that does not tehe whole story – for only 20 points separate the sides in a tightly packed table.

Sussex celebrate a wicket on the way to victory over Worcestershire at Hove | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Somerset did manage to pick up their first victory of the new campaign last week as they saw off Essex having been set 321 to win, which they managed to reach for the loss of seven wickets.

Bookmakers Betfair have Sussex as the underdogs as they look to pick up their third win of the campaign at odds of 11/10, while Somerset are 8/11 to pick up the victory in the West Country, giving them the slight edge on home turf.

Betfair make Sussex a 16/1 chance to win the title – with Surrey their 6/5 favourites at present.

Sussex batsman Tom Haines was recently named PCA Player of the Month for April, having racked up 513 runs from the first four County Championship games, at an average of 73.28.

The 26-year-old will be key once again to Sussex’s chances this week.

Key to the success of the home side will likely come from the bat of James Rew, who scored a fine hundred in their victory over Essex last time out and has been called up to the England squad for the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe, owing to an injury to Essex batsman Jordan Cox.

Somerset vs Sussex odds - Betfair

Somerset 8/11

Sussex 11/10

County Champion Division One - winners

Surrey 6/5

Essex 5/1

Warwickshire 15/2

Nottinghamshire 8/1

Somerset, Hampshire 14/1

Durham, Sussex 16/1

Yorkshire 20/1

Worcestershire 175/1