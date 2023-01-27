South African batsman who’s opened with Alex Hales is Cuckfield CC’s new overseas star

Cuckfield CC are showing they mean business after being promoted to cricket’s Sussex Premier League – by signing current MI Cape Town contracted batsman Wesley Marshall.

Cricket agency CricX describes Marshall as a prodigious talent playing for North West, following stints with Easterns (2012/13-2019/20), Titans (2019/20), Central Gauteng (2020/21), and the Lions (2020/21).

The 29-year-old will give Cuckfield a major boost as they look to shine in the top division in Sussex following their Division 2 title triumph in 2022.

Following several run-filled seasons for Easterns in the CSA Provincial 3-Day Cup, right-handed opening batter Marshall was finally rewarded with Franchise selection in October 2019. He made an immediate impression for the Titans, scoring a debut century (109) against the Cape Cobras.

Prolific batsman Wesley Marshall has signed for Cuckfield CC ahead of the 2023 Sussex Premier League season | Picture: CricX

Marshall hasn’t looked back, with season first-class tallies of 797 runs at 49.81 (2018/19), 884 runs at 49.11 (2019/20), 385 runs at 48.12 (2020/21), and 494 runs at 38 (2021/22). The North West run machine now boasts over 7,500 plus domestic runs, including 4,847 runs at 39.08 in his 72 first-class matches.

His form initially for Easterns during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup (269 runs at 53.80 with a S/R of 185.51), not to mention his maiden first-class double century (201*), culminated with Mzansi Super League selection towards the end of 2019.

Marshall opened the batting alongside former England star Alex Hales for Durban Heat, in a side that also featured Maharaj, Miller, Abbott, and Phehlukwayo, to name but a few. He has also recently earned selection for the inaugural SA T20 competition, rubbing shoulders with MI Cape Town team-mates including Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada and skipper, Rashid Khan.

Marshall really has been a stand-out domestic player in recent seasons, and he has also excelled abroad during five magnificent, run-filled seasons for Trowbridge (2014), Cannock (2015), Cleethorpes (2016), Lutterworth (2018), and Kendal (2019). During this period, he has scored 4,468 runs at 49.64 and taken 148 wickets at 18.14 with his off-spin in all league and cup cricket.

Having spent three years away from UK cricket, predominantly due to Covid, Marshall is now set to return in 2023 having signed with Cuckfield.