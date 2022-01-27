Southern Vipers back in Sussex for 2022 fixtures

Danni Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss in action for Southern Vipers Photo: Getty Images

The women’s regional domestic schedule is confirmed and the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup will open the women’s regional summer from May 14.

That competition will offer the first piece of domestic silverware, with Finals Day at the County Ground, Northampton on June. 11

The 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy starts on July 2 and will conclude with a showpiece final at Lord’s on Sunday, September 25.

The Vipers start their Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign against the Thunder at the 1st Central County Ground on Saturday, May 14.

The Vipers will be looking to go one better in 2022 after defeat in the semi-final last season.

The Vipers then return to Hove later in the summer as they look to defend their Rachael Heyhoe Flint title once again.

They take on the Stars on Saturday, July 9, followed by the Storm on Friday, September 9.