Southwater Cricket Club hosted their annual awards dinner and disco at the Crowne Plaza, Felbridge.

The evening was a busy one after the club enjoyed a season of unprecedented success.

All three Southwater league teams achieved promotion, the midweek cup team were champions of the Sussex Slam and the women's team reached finals day.

The Sunday XI were successful in their own inimitable way, playing a full season of enjoyable games under the stewardship of Sam Cooper.

Southwater CC captain Morgan Gilmour lifts the Sussex Slam trophy | Picture contributed

The mix of junior players, seasoned veterans, enthusiastic regulars, and occasional stellar guests from the league teams was a winning formula, if using a very loose definition of winning.

The first XI finished top of Sussex League Division 5 Central.

Captain Alex Harding was second on the division's list of wicket-takers and Sean Overton and Johnny Mills appeared in the top ten run scorers.

Keeper Matt Shuttlewood topped the catches/stumpings list and in an injury restricted season, Nick Baker provided a highlight with his knock of 183 not out.

Second XI skipper Greg Young topped the Division 9 West list of run scorers with 613 whie leading his team to second place.

Second on the batters' list was teammate Neil Rampersad, and the top ten also included Morgan Gilmour and Stewart Homewood.

Rampersad also featured in the top ten wicket takers alongside spin twins Adam Thiim and Matt Peskett.

Young wicketkeeper Josh Brosnan was third on the division's fielding list for most victims, despite playing several games for the first team.

Alex Fletcher led the third XI to second place in Division 12 West (North) behind a strong Forge Wood CC.

Will Poston prevented Forge Wood from having the top three wicket takers in the division by finishing third on the list.

Theo Brown made the top ten in both the batting and fielding charts and was joined by Chris Adshead (batting) and Darren James and Ben Ong (fielding).

On the way to winning the Sussex Slam, Morgan Gilmour's team were also crowned Gullick Cup winners.

The women's team made it to finals day too in their inaugural season.

This was a fine achievement given the inexperience of many of the players and testament to a strong ‘team’ atmosphere.

It is hoped they will have gained great confidence from their performances to take into next season.

As featured in a previous edition, Melvin Blake received an award to mark his 50 continuous years of playing for the club.