Southwick CC sink again - Worthing CC marching towards promotion

Southwick CC came up against a strong and rampant Cuckfield in their bottom-of-the-table Sussex League Division 7 Central clash.

The home team won the toss and batted on a very flat wicket.

An attack missing talisman Paul Grennan struggled to contain the openers, Cuckfield’s Sam Hardwicke filling his boots with 107 before falling lbw to Gary Mussen.

Alex Hardwicke weighed in with 86 as Cuckfield piled on 346-4. Despite the mayhem, Aussie Gary Mussen took 4-64.

Faced with such a Herculean task, Wickers folded like a deflated seaside lilo. Only Kallum Howell (18), Mussen (18) and Craig Dawson (17) stretched the scorers as Southwick subsided to 81-9, last minute replacement and esteemed club chair Des O’Dell unable to bat through injury.

Vice-captain Matt Vokes said: “We weren’t at our best but there were encouraging signs in the embers of defeat.

"There was good energy in the team and some good fielding. Gary was the pick of the bowlers, battling away despite the high score.”

Southwick 2nds v Denton 2nds

At Buckingham Park the Wickers twos gained another win.

In a side containing three U13s and two U16s, Tom Broadfoot, who hadn’t played for two years scored 95 not out with Bernie Hughes’ hitting 26 in a total of 202.

In reply Denton were restricted to 102 all out thanks to fine bowling from the Wickers young tyros.

Excellent opening spells delivered by Christian Lloyd and Findley Walter were followed up by fine bowling from Paul Hudson, Isaac Olympios, Chewy Gendre and three-wicket hero Roshan Walsh.

Nineteen-year-old Danny Potter, who’s last game was at U13 level, notched the last Denton wicket with his first ball.

Following the success of the girls-only session run by the Sussex Cricket Foundation, Southwick CC plan a similar one at Southwick Green on August 19. It’s free and all abilities are welcome. It will be run by qualified coaches all DBS-checked. Contact Des O’Dell on 07971 281769 if interested.

Round-up

Findon CC’s improved form continued at Lindfield – but they could not force a win that would have done wonders for their hopes of staying in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Skipper Brad Bridson led the way with 106, backed up by 66 from Alasdair Wilson and 40 from Glenn Bridson, as Findon totalled 282-8.

The home reply ended on 264-7 after Graham Manser took 3-79 and Felix Jordan and Alex Stephens took two wickets apiece.

Findon are 40 points from safety with four games left.

In Division 3 West, Worthing are 20 points clear of Steyning as their promotion charge continued with a 12-run win at Pagham.

Aden-Jay Wood (101), Darryl Rebbetts (48) and Rohan Ryan (46) took Worthing to a total of 232.

Pagham got close in reply but Rebbetts’ three wickets and two each from Giorgio Rigali and Harry Dunn helped the leaders clinch another win.

Steyning won’t let Worthing run away with it, though, and kept up the chase with a 71-run win at home to Littlehampton.

A superb knock of 155 by skipper Hywel Jones was backed up by fellow opener Lachlan Walsh’s 86 as Steyning reached 316-3. Littlehampton could only muster 245 in reply, Bradley James’ 94 the highlight, as Gabriel Redding took 3-54.

Broadwater lost by eight wickets away to Roffey twos and as it stands, Littlehampton and Broadwater are heading for the drop.