St Andrews cricketers celebrate reaching their ton

On a lovely summer’s day, three games took place starting with a parents v juniors game. In a well contested pairs match (the parents are always just as competitive as the kids!), the more experienced side came out on top by 25 runs.

Second game saw their ladies side, many of whom are just in their second year of playing cricket, take on a Golden Oldies XI organised and skippered by club legend Peter Goodwin.

It was fantastic to see many Saints stalwarts of years gone by play again, with some playing their first game of cricket for a decade or more.

The centenary is celebrated at St Andrews CC

Te Golden Oldies batted first and scored 138-1 off 100 balls. In reply, the ladies got to 78-3, falling 60 shy.

The feature game saw a St Andrews Select XI - including some players who’d begun playing youth cricket at Saints before moving on to play at a better standard - take on Cricket District, a side who use social media to promote cricket.

Cricket District scored 121-8 but Saints won in the 16th over with only one wicket down.

Club chair Jack Barton said: ‘I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the organisation and running of the event, it has been a real feelgood day for the club and it’s been fantastic to see so many members, past and present, make the effort to come down and help us celebrate this key milestone.