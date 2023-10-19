Stars of Sussex Cricket’s men’s and women’s season pick up gongs

BREAKING
The 1st Central County Ground was the venue as Sussex County Cricket Club bosses presented their annual End of Season Awards to recognise some of the individual performances of the season for both the Men's and Women's first teams.
By Cricket reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
Hosted in Cow Corner, staff, family, players and friends came together to announce the winners of the awards, which are as follows:

Men's Sparkling Moment of the Year, Presented by Ridgeview Sparkling Wine - Brad Currie

It just had to be, didn't it?! Brad Currie's outstanding catch against Hampshire in the Blast was your clear winner for the Men's Sparkling Moment of the Year.

Izzy Collis was a treble award winner at the Sussex ceremony | Picture: Sussex CCCIzzy Collis was a treble award winner at the Sussex ceremony | Picture: Sussex CCC
Izzy Collis was a treble award winner at the Sussex ceremony | Picture: Sussex CCC

Men's Performance of the Year, Presented by R-Cubed - James Coles

Voted for the by the Members and Sussex fans, Men's Performance of the Year went to James Coles when he made 180 in the County Championship against Derbyshire, a career high score.

Men's Championship Player of the Year, Presented by DentalBuild - Fynn Hudson-Prentice

An outstanding season in which Fynn Hudson-Prentice was presented with his County Cap, concluded with the coaching team awarding Fynn with the trophy for Men's Championship Player of the Year. Contributing regularly with both bat and ball, Fynn made 9 half-centuries and took 19 wickets.

Men's Limited Overs Player of the Year, Presented by DentalBuild - Tymal Mills

Not only did Tymal Mills become the Sussex Sharks' all-time leading wicket-taker, but Tymal was voted Men's Limited Overs Player of the Year by the coaching staff. Tymal continues to lead the way with the ball in the Blast competition year on year.

Men's Team Player of the Year - Rob Boddie - Dressing Room Attendant

This special award was voted for by the players and went to Rob Boddie, the legendary Dressing Room Attendant. The players wanted to share their gratitude with Rob for the support he gives them throughout the season. Congratulations, Bodster!

Women's Sparkling Moment of the Year, Presented by Ridgeview Sparkling Wine, Women's 50 Over Player of the Year, Presented by DentalBuild and Women's Team Player of the Year

It was a hat-trick on the night for Izzy Collis, who picked up three awards. Izzy was recognised for her performances in the 50-over competition, receiving her 100th cap for the Club and was voted Team Player of the Year by her colleagues. What a night for Izzy!

Women's Performance of the Year, Presented by R-Cubed - Nicole Faltum

Overseas signing Nicole Faltum made a massive impact on the Sussex Women team and her 123 against Middlesex was voted by you as the Women's Performance of the Year. Congratulations, Nicole!

Women's T20 Player of the Year, Presented by DentalBuild - Mary Taylor

This award was decided by the Sussex Women coaching team and they unanimously decided that the Women's T20 Player of the Year would go to Mary Taylor. As well as making an impact for Sussex, Mary went on to announce herself in The Hundred, taking 3/18 for the Southern Brave on debut.