A quite brilliant unbeaten maiden century for Ben Stewart enabled Horley’s Development XI to put the seal on top spot in the Surrey Trust League Tier Two table, with a 117-run win over Sanderstead in their last group match. They now progress to the semi-finals.

Electing to bat at Horley Row on Sunday, Horley made a strong start as Udith Molanguri and Ryan Bunn put on 74 for the first wicket inside seven overs. Having hit one six and eight fours in 21 balls, Bunn was bowled for 40 by Haroon Abdulrahimzai.

Max Nilsson came into the attack and Horley lost four wickets in the space of four overs. First Molanguri was caught by Niam Patel off Nilsson for 45 (seven fours), then Jon Barnett went two balls later for a duck, followed by Aryan Patel for six, both bowled by Nilsson. Dan Sired was bowled by James Allen for one.

From 101-1, Horley were suddenly 107-5, but Ben Davies and Stewart managed to put on 21 before Davies was bowled by Finn Leadbitter. More runs were definitely needed on a very batter-friendly track and Stewart combined superbly with Artie Hoskins to put Horley’s show firmly back on the road.

Stewart was playing absolutely beautifully, with a range of shots, and he reached his 50 off 57 balls, then the 100 partnership came up, and Hoskins also reached the half-century mark. Sanderstead finally got the breakthrough as Hoskins was caught for 50 in the 37th over (six fours).

Meanwhile, Stewart was accelerating towards the 100 and he got there in the 39th over, taking just 25 balls to score his second 50, reaching the landmark with a classy four.

Stewart finished on 104 not out (13 fours) and Alex Field was ten not out as Horley posted a formidable total of 303.

Field made the early breakthrough in the reply, with a lovely leaping catch by Davies accounting for William Johnson for one. Sanderstead put on 47 for the second wicket then Richard Waddington struck twice, with Hoskins catching Leadbitter behind, and a caught and bowled dismissing Hasan Ahmad. Molanguri dived in the deep to catch Lucas Rees off Waddington and Sanderstead were floundering at 72-5.

They recovered to 115 as James Allen provided the backbone of the innings and took the attack to Horley, finding the boundary regularly. Davies bowled Zain Chaudhri then caught Nilsson off Patel in the next over to make it 116-7 but Allen batted on with Leadbitter and continued to punish some of the bowling.

He was finally caught by Waddington off Ryan Smith for 59 (four sixes and five fours) and Field returned to take the last two wickets, one caught by Waddington and one bowled, to end Sanderstead’s innings on 186 from 33.1 overs.