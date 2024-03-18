Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alistair is executive chairman at London-based Farebrother, a privately-owned commercial real estate consultancy, and is focused on ensuring the cricket club continues to flourish. He succeeds Amanda Jupp at one of the most famous cricket grounds, not just in the heart of West Sussex but in the cricketing world.

His family history is steeped in cricket folklore thanks to his father, Raman Subba Row CBE, a former cricketer who played for England, Cambridge University, Surrey and Northamptonshire. He was also an influential figure at Lord's having served as chairman of the TCCB, (now ECB) and as an ICC match referee.

Alistair said: “It is a huge honour to be asked to become the new chairman of Arundel Castle Cricket Club. Cricket has been played at the castle ground for over 125 years and staged some of the most incredible matches hosting international and domestic teams. The club has a deep-rooted history since the ground was built in 1895 and a solid relationship with the Duke of Norfolk’s Estate.

"We really are so lucky to have the Duke’s continuous support for the club and foundation activities. It is a wonderful place to enjoy a lazy summer’s afternoon watching cricket in the famous and naturally landscaped amphitheatre. We will always provide high quality cricket on an amazing stage and we will continue to develop our variety of cricket, covering men’s and women’s international, county, disability, and both private and state schools’ cricket.”

Alistair expresses a real desire to continue to embrace the local and broader cricketing communities while at the same time being acutely aware of the club’s global appeal.

He added: “Being inclusive is hugely important to us. I moved to Arundel with my family in the middle of 2020 and found it to be such a warm, friendly, welcoming, and exciting place to live. Our club is open to everyone and I am really excited about working with the residential and business community going forward.

"The wider cricket family covers all corners of the world but here in West Sussex we have an open-door policy welcoming spectators to watch some great cricket and enjoy the fantastic hospitality.

Alistair hopes his global links in the game will serve him well in his role. He added: “I come from a cricket family and I've been lucky over the years to have enjoyed strong relationships with people from Australia through to the West Indies and everything in between.

"The club’s relationships with the MCC and the ECB are strong and we all share the same passion for developing the sport. We want the future of all types of cricket to be championed here at Arundel. Whatever your interest and whichever country you come from, you will always be warmly received at Arundel Castle Cricket Club.”

Another exciting aspect of links forged within the game is Arundel Castle Cricket Club’s collaboration with Sussex County Cricket Club.

He said: “The relationship between Sussex County Cricket Club and Arundel Castle Cricket Club stretches back decades. Myself and our Chief Executive, James Rufey are delighted to be working with Jon Filby, chairman of Sussex Cricket, and their new chief executive Pete Fitzboydon, to form a renewed partnership with them over the development of Sussex Cricket at Arundel Castle Cricket Club. We will be an active partner staging all types and ages of cricket matches.

"Cricket is in the spotlight globally at the moment, whether that be Test cricket, one-day cricket, the development of female cricket, right the way through to schools’ and disability cricket. The recent independent report on cricket has quite rightly made recommendations and a big statement that cricket is for everybody. I can honestly say that Arundel Castle Cricket Club is already hugely inclusive through our 'diet of cricket', covering all of those parts of the game that have been talked about.

Alistair says he is keen to promote the great work of Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation and is confident more and more children will benefit for their programmes.

He added: “The Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation plays an amazing role in the community. David Kidd is the next chairman of the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation, working alongside director Tim Shutt. Together we have an energetic plan to deliver on each other’s objectives.

"We will promote each other's vision and do more together to ensure unconditional support for the game and beneficiaries of the Foundation’s charitable programmes. These are very exciting times for both the club and foundation.”