Success for Saints at Laughton

By Matthew PillerContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 09:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Laughton 1st XI 58 (all out) Vs Lewes St Michaels 1st XI 63-4Sussex Cricket League Division 9 East

Saints bounced back with a convincing win at Laughton. Matt Piller (2-19) and Naveed Zafary (1-8) set the tone with some effective early bowling spells, removing the hosts' upper order. Naimat Zafary (2-18) bowled with his usual discplined line and length to make further inroads, including two in two balls, before George Scott finished the job with a great spell of bowling, taking 4-11 to leave Laughton languishing on 56 all out. Sam Gillman top-scoring with 21 and Adrian Breeds left stranded on 12 n.o.

Opening pair Richard Arnold (16 not out) and Simon Bomford (9) played a really good opening partnership, seeing off some excellent bowling from Breeds (1-18) and the extremely economical Cody Morton (1-5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Sale (16) got the visiting Lewesians within touching distance with some fine strokes, including a massive six that he didn't even hit cleanly! Arnold's excellently measured innings kept the scorebook ticking over nicely, although the winning runs came somewhat anticlimactically with two consecutive 5 wides.

The two sides met again just three days later in their Sussex Slam knockout fixture in Lewes.

Related topics:Laughton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.