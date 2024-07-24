Success for Saints at Laughton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laughton 1st XI 58 (all out) Vs Lewes St Michaels 1st XI 63-4Sussex Cricket League Division 9 East

Saints bounced back with a convincing win at Laughton. Matt Piller (2-19) and Naveed Zafary (1-8) set the tone with some effective early bowling spells, removing the hosts' upper order. Naimat Zafary (2-18) bowled with his usual discplined line and length to make further inroads, including two in two balls, before George Scott finished the job with a great spell of bowling, taking 4-11 to leave Laughton languishing on 56 all out. Sam Gillman top-scoring with 21 and Adrian Breeds left stranded on 12 n.o.

Opening pair Richard Arnold (16 not out) and Simon Bomford (9) played a really good opening partnership, seeing off some excellent bowling from Breeds (1-18) and the extremely economical Cody Morton (1-5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Sale (16) got the visiting Lewesians within touching distance with some fine strokes, including a massive six that he didn't even hit cleanly! Arnold's excellently measured innings kept the scorebook ticking over nicely, although the winning runs came somewhat anticlimactically with two consecutive 5 wides.