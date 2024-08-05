Horley 1st XI lost in a last-ball thriller, but the 2nds, 3rds and Development XI all won, with Dave Childs taking a career best 6-33 for the 3rds.

In two Surrey Championship Division Five meetings between Horley 1st XI and Egham this season, only one run has separated them. They tied at Horley in June and on Saturday it was just as close, with the scores level with the last ball still to come, only for Egham to scramble a single to complete a victory that on balance they probably deserved.

Horley were without Regan Derham and Irfaan Baksh, so in came Richard Waddington and Ben Stewart, while Ant Puttick returned after being unavailable last weekend.

Stewart opened the batting with Ben Remfry and they both fell for five to the pace of Dan Telford (3-29). Just 29 runs were added before CP Singh (16) was bowled by Telford with the score on 42-3 and Horley really needed a partnership.

Dave Childs took 6-33 for Horley | Picture: Katie Field

Luke Smith joined Ben Davies and they put on 63 before Smith, who had been dropped twice, fell for 32 to a catch in the slips off Adrian Griesel. Waddington (two) was the next to fall to a smart catch at cover by Will Hamilton off Dave Morris. Puttick and Davies took the score on to 159 before Davies, who had played really well, was out for 63, caught off Morris (3-43).

Puttick (25) was next to go, bowled by Hook, and Matt Gainsford played solidly with Guy Derham until Derham was caught for 14 after skying one to mid-off. Gainsford then fell for 31, typically out caught on the boundary, and Will Tayor was left on seven not out when captain Charlie Robins (four) was bowled attempting to send the ball into orbit and the Horley innings ended on 215 from 52.3 overs.

Egham started their reply slowly and had scored 17 when the Bulgarian International Milen Gogev was clean bowled by Derham for one.

Nigel Hepponstall and Hamilton then put together an important partnership and the 100 was reached in the 26th over before Hamilton was caught behind by Puttick off Gainsford (3-44) for 54. Taking wickets was proving difficult and Egham reached 149 before the third fell, Will Brown (17) caught well by Singh off Gainsford.

Harry Morris (16) was then stumped by Puttick off the same bowled but the opener Hepponstall was approaching a century. He finally fell on 81 caught by Taylor off Davies on the boundary, running round from long on.

Egham needed less than 30 at that stage and they edged towards the target as Horley turned the screw. Ten were wanted off the last over, bowled by Robins. Nerves were frayed as Egham scored seven off the first three balls, then came a wide, then Griesel was caught by Gainsford. A single off the fifth ball brought the scores level and Horley were unable to stop the single off the last ball and the home side took the honours.

Horley remain top of the table, with next week’s visitors to Horley Row, Alleyn, 21 points behind them in second.

Horley 2nd XI moved back up to second place in the Surrey 2nd XI Premier Division table after dominating Merrow in a nine-wicket win.

Merrow opted to bat first at Horley Row and a possible catch just cleared the fielder in Rob Woodward’s first over, while there were two unsuccessful lbw shouts for Chris Cosham in the second over. Only 13 runs came from the first five overs and in the sixth Cosham bowled Dave Woodriffe.

Dan Sired held a catch to dismiss the other opener off Cosham (2-8 from 4.4 overs), but the bowler then strained his calf in his next over and had to be replaced by Alex Field.

Woodward had skipper Jack Baldwin caught behind by Toby Davie to reduce Merrow to 45-3 before Ollie Clarke and Ben Barnes moved the score on to 87. Trevor Stevens dismissed Clarke, caught by Jon Barnett at first slip, and Ryan Bunn accounted for Nathan Barnes three overs later, also caught by skipper Barnett.

The remaining opener, Ben Barnes, was a thorn in Horley’s side but Stevens (2-23 from 13 overs) finally forced him to play on in the 37th over for 83, with Merrow on 139-6.

Off the last ball of the 39th over, Kenneth Mead was run out trying to take a quick single to Aryan Patel, then Barnett took two wickets with the first two balls of the next over, the first caught by Matt Ware at mid-on and the second bowled.

Merrow’s last pair took the score from 145-9 to 155 before Sired bowled the last man and the visitors were all out for 159 in 44.2 overs.

Horley made short work of the reply and in many ways it was a carbon copy of last week’s successful run-chase against Wallington, with Davie and Ware scoring the bulk of the runs.

Patel opened with Davie and reached 24 in a partnership of 74 before he was out, caught off Prince Kumar.

Ware then joined Davie and they saw Horley all the way to the target of 160, with Davie ending up on 81 not out and Ware 48 not out. Davie’s excellent 60-ball innings included 15 fours, while Ware found the boundary nine times in a great 42-ball knock.

Horley moved above Croydon in the table but still trail leaders Roehampton by 11 points. Next Saturday they are away at fifth-placed Alleyn.

A lifetime best bowling performance of 6-33 from Dave Childs helped Horley 3rd XI to a six-wicket win at Southwater in Sussex Division 11 West (North), keeping them in top spot.

Horley skipper Kieran Childs elected to bowl and Ryan Smith and Abdul Razzaq piled on the pressure from early on. That soon resulted in a wicket as confusion in the running between the wickets enabled Rob Rigby to run out Melvin Blake.

Both bowlers continued superbly, but Horley couldn’t find another wicket until Max Davie came on and bowled Ian Howe for 16 and Henrick Cook then took the wicket of Ellis Thorne with a great catch behind the stumps by Dirk Douglas.

With a partnership building, Kieran Childs brought dad Dave on as second change and the spinner stole the show, taking six of the seven remaining wickets in an 8.4 over spell. One was bowled, one caught and bowled, one lbw and Tom Jowett, Rigby and Douglas held catches for the other three as Southwater were bamboozled by the veteran.

Razzaq was also rewarded with a wicket, ending up with figures of 1-12 from nine overs with three maidens, as Southwater were bowled out for 129.

Southwater struck early, taking the wicket of Rigby for a duck with the last ball of the first over, but Anup Ghanshala and Artie Hoskins then settled in on what looked to be a tricky pitch. Ghanshala fell for 13, like Rigby bowled by Jack Howe, but Hoskins hit five boundaries before being caught on 22

Douglas and Jowett began to put a nice partnership together before Jowett fell for six, but that was the last wicket that Horley lost as Razzaq and Douglas knuckled down and knocked off the rest of the runs with 18.4 overs to spare.

Douglas was the star of the batting show, finishing on a season’s best 60 not out, including 11 fours, with Razzaq on 22 not out.

Horley entertain Roffey next week, needing to continue with the winning form as they are just nine points ahead of Steyning at the top of the table, having played a game more.

Horley Development XI are all but guaranteed a place in the semi-finals of the Surrey Trust League Tier Two after a 66-run win at Dorking.

The hosts opted to field and Horley’s top order let them down for once as no less than six of the top seven were caught, mostly driving and being deceived by the ball holding slightly in the pitch – and not learning from their team-mates’ mistakes.

From 61-6, Ben Davies and Ben Stewart put on a crucial partnership of 101 for the seventh wicket, mostly selecting their shots sensibly and playing well. Davies reached 67 then chipped one to Ed Phillips off Toby de la Hoyde (4-26). Three balls later, Stewart was out for 42, caught by Callum Powell off Phillips (3-27) and Chris Webber lasted just two balls before being caught by Jamie Harris off the same bowler.

Suddenly finding themselves at 163-9, Horley needed more runs from their final pair in the last four of the 40 overs and Khyan Patel (eight not out) and Alex Field (ten not out) obliged, taking the total to 186-9.

Dorking’s reply started well with Lucas Cooper and Freddie Baker putting on 55 for the first wicket before Davies finally had Cooper caught behind by Ryan Bunn for 22 in the 16th over.

In the 18th over, with no more breakthroughs coming, skipper Smith turned to the spin of Patel and he obliged, as Baker sent a catch to Smith. Three overs later Field joined the attack and took two wickets in his first over, caught by Stewart and Davies, both at cover. Patel then bowled Sam Alexander and in the next over, after a Field no ball, Cockburn hit the free hit straight at Stewart and with the ‘catch’ not counting, Stewart had the presence of mind to throw in to Bunn to run out Phillips instead.

Horley were now firmly in charge, with Dorking reeling at 84-7. Field claimed one more wicket, a good catch by Stewart, while Patel took two more, the first a magnificent, leaping one-handed catch from Webber and the second lbw. Stewart came on for the 32nd over and Davies held a sharp low catch to dismiss Maeva Hudson, and Dorking were all out for 120.

Horley are 13 points ahead of Purley at the top of the Tier Two East table and just need to field an eligible team for next Sunday’s last pool match against Sanderstead to pick up the necessary bonus points to confirm their semi-final spot.