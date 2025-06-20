Tom Haines is hoping a big century and a 50 in back-to-back England Lions game will help keep him in the thoughts of the national selectors.

The Sussex batsmen scored 174 and 54 in successive matches as the Lions played out draws with an experienced India A side at Canterbury and Northampton at the start of this month.

Now he has switched back to concentrating on scoring runs for Sussex in the County Championship – but dreams of a call-up to the full England side one day burn bright.

With batsmen up and down the country trying to catch the eye ahead of the winter’s Ashes, competition for a place in Ben Stokes’ side is tough – and Haines admitted all he could do was keeping totting up the runs.

Tom Haines in County Championship action for Sussex againat Surrey earlier this season | Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Haines told us: “It was a great experience, it was good to be part of it. I played first for England Lions a couple of years ago. I was pleased to be involved and it was a good couple of weeks."

Haines was, of course, particularly pleased by his 174 in the first game. “It was a good wicket at Canterbury, more in the batters’ favour, but you’ve still got to get the runs, so it was nice to contribute to a big score.

"I actually felt a bit ropey at the start of that innings. They bowled very well with the new ball. I didn’t feel too comfortable until the 15-20 over mark. Once the ball got softer it got easier because the ball stopped nipping. But it was nice to go on and get a big score – that’s what people notice.

“Then I got 54 at Northampton and I actually felt a lot better at the start and throughout that innings than I did at Canterbury, which was strange. I think as the pitch was offering a bit more at Northampton you had to be a bit more on it.

"I felt in a good rhythm so it was a shame I got out when I’d got to 50. It was a more even contest in Northampton between bat and ball.

"India had a very good side – six or seven of them have their India Test caps – and you have to a blooming good cricketer to play for India!

"It was a shame they weren’t too fussed about forcing a result on the last day at Northampton – they didn’t really want to go for it. We tried to set a game up.

"We had Chris Woakes in the team for the second game. He was using the game to get his overs up before the Test series. He was good to be around – he’s a really good guy and you can tell he’s a very, very highly skilled bowler, which is good for the lads to learn off. It was good to be around him."

There’s little immediate feedback from the Lions coaches but Haines hopes he has done enough to stay on the radar of the coaches and selectors.

He said: “All you can do is try to leave a good impression on and off the field. They’ve not really contacted anyone since – I’m not sure what their plans are. Hopefully I’ll get another chance.

"Getting into the England squad is the dream – that’s what everybody wants – but you can only focus on the here and now so I’ve got to score runs for Sussex and keep doing that and then we’ll see what happens.”

Haines feels he has benefitted from stepping up into the top flight of the County Championship with Sussex – this is the first time the county have been in it since Haines made his county breakthrough seven years ago.

And with more than 600 runs in the bank from the first seven games – including two 100s and four 50s – onlookers will have been impressed with how he has adapted.

"There is a step-up (from Division 2 to 1),” he said. “It’s everything really – teams bat deeper and with the bowlers, the third and fourth seamers are pretty much just as good as the opening bowlers. That’s no disrespect to teams in Division 2, but teams in Division 1 have more money and more players and they have bigger squads to choose from – more strength in depth.

"I’m pleased with my form so far in Division 1. The step up with the levels is very pleasing, you just have to keep going.

"We’ve done well as a team. We’ve definitely held our own – it’s a bit frustrating we have had a break since a couple of good wins. We’re back in action at Durham on Sunday (June 22) – a long trip but we’ll be glad to back on the four-day game … although after nine four-day games in ten days, it’s been nice to have a bit of time off.”