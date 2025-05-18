Lewis Gregory’s brilliant 89 not out helped Somerset complete a five-wicket Rothesay County Championship Division One win over Sussex at Taunton – but Paul Farbrace’s team made the hosts work hard for the win after handing them the initiative with a poor first innings at the crease.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set just 150 to win on a benign pitch, the hosts reached their target in an additional half hour to the scheduled day’s play, skipper Gregory taking advantage of his new position as opener to hit 12 fours in a sparkling 118-ball innings.

Earlier, an unbeaten 82 off 164 balls from John Simpson had helped Sussex extend their second innings total from an overnight 127 for four to 335 all out. Fynn Hudson-Prentice contributed 41 and James Coles 39, while Jack Leach finished with four for 51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That resolve at the wicket was much needed after Sussex had posted a poor 152 all out in reply to Somerset’s 338. Dan Hughes, with 38, was the only Sussex batter to pass 30 and they were made to follow on.

Ollie Robinson and Tom Haines could'nt prevent a Sussex defeat at Taunton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Their improved efforts over the rest of the game didn't prove enough and Somerset took 21 points from a second successive Championship victory, while their opponents had to be content with three to leave themselves in mid-table

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “We can be proud of our efforts on the final day. Losing two wickets, including a run-out, so early we might have let the game drift away, but John Simpson played brilliantly as he has done so often since joining us and we showed real fight.

“We know we did not bowl well enough on the first day, with not enough deliveries that would have hit the stumps. Somerset have a great attack, but they bowled that bit fuller and found the edges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many games are decided on first innings. On the final day we had Lewis Gregory caught off a no-ball and he went on to play brilliantly. The lesson is that you can’t give quality players a second chance.

“Somerset are a very good side and they deserved to win. If we can finish above them in the table we will have had a great season because I am sure they are better than their early results suggested.”