Tom Alsop, Jack Carson and James Coles have all signed contract extensions with Sussex CCC..

The new deals will see all three players remain at The 1st Central County Ground until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Having initially joined Sussex on a season-long loan in the spring of 2022, Alsop then signed permanently later that year, after making an immediate impact across all formats.

The left-handed batter has chalked up 2,222 first-class runs for Sussex since joining, at an average of 39.33 and has made 12 half-centuries and 6 centuries.

Tom Alsop | Sussex Cricket

In List-A cricket for the Sharks Alsop accumulated 680 runs in 15 innings, with a high-score of 189 not-out.

In this season’s T20 Vitality Blast he scored 337 runs at an average of 37.44 and top score of 87 not-out, helping the Sharks to book a home-quarter-final against Lancashire Lightning.

Alsop said: “From the day I joined Sussex on loan it’s felt like home.

“I must give credit to the wonderful people involved in this great club for making me feel so at home.

Jack Carson, third from left, celebrates a wicket v Leicestershire in the County Championship (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“I’m very fortunate to walk through the Tate gates and call Sussex home.

“As we’ve seen this year the group, we’ve got are starting to realise our potential and I can’t wait to continue being a part of it.”

Carson is a product of the Sussex Cricket Pathway who made his first-team debut for Sussex in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy, taking a wicket with just his second delivery, also finishing leading wicket-taker in the competition for Sussex.

He has since gone on to feature in 45 first-class matches for the Club, taking 121 wickets at an average of 36.28.

James Coles (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The off-spinning allrounder has also made significant contributions with the bat, accumulating 1333 first-class runs, with a high-score of 87.

In 2022 Carson earned his first call up to the England Lions as they toured Sri Lanka, where he took nine wickets in two first-class fixtures.

Carson said: “I am really pleased to extend my contract here at Sussex. It’s a privilege to continue to represent the county which has become my adopted home.

“We have such an exciting squad and I’m really happy to continue to be a part of it and hopefully contribute to bringing success and trophies to the Club.”

Coles, like Carson, is an off-spinning all-rounder that rose through the Sussex ranks at a young age, making his debut at the age of 16 in the Bob Willis Trophy.

A product of the development partnership between Sussex and Oxfordshire Cricket, Coles has gone on to make 30 first-class appearances for the Club, taking 32 wickets and accumulating 1640 runs, with a top score of 180.

Coles has also featured in 46 white-ball matches for the Sharks, taking 40 wickets and scoring 757 runs.

He signed his first professional deal with Sussex in 2021 and that was later followed by a call up to the England U19s for a home series against West Indies and then to the World Cup squad for the Under-19 world cup in the Caribbean.

And just like Alsop and Carson, Coles has been a key figure in this year’s T20 Vitality Blast side that qualified for the knockout stages this September.

Coles said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to have been given a new deal.

“I’m really enjoying playing for Sussex and have been very fortunate with the opportunities I’ve been given so a big thanks to Farbs and the coaching staff for that.

“I can’t wait to be a part of what is going to be a very exciting few years to come.”

Sussex Head Coach, Paul Farbrace is delighted to have extended the contracts of three hugely important players at the Club: “We are all really pleased that these three players have chosen to extend their contracts with the Club.

“They are all players we want to build the team around for the next few years, they are all very talented, hard-working players who also bring a lot to the team and club in general.

“All three are very popular people who always put the team first.

“Tommy and James have both been selected in the Hundred this year, which shows how highly they are rated in the game, and I expect all three to figure in the England Lions thoughts this coming winter.”