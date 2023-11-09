Sussex bowler Karvelas cleared of wrongdoing in flashpoints that married County Championship match
The county were punished with a points deduction – just as they were going for promotion back to Division 1 of the Championship – after the umpires raised concerns about a number of incidents in the latter stages of the match.
But as far as Karvelas’ part in any incidents was concerned, he has now been cleared.
A statement by Sussex said: “Sussex Cricket can confirm that the ECB Integrity Team has concluded its investigation into Ari Karvelas following the LV= Insurance County Championship match against Leicestershire on September 13.
"The ECB Integrity Team has confirmed that there has not been a breach of the ECB Regulations and therefore, no further action will be taken.
"The club now considers this matter closed and will not comment further.”
At the time of the flare-up, Sussex had 12 LV= Insurance County Championship points deducted and captain Cheteshwar Pujara was given a one-match suspension.
The trouble meant the club had received four fixed penalties in one season, in accordance with the ECB's Professional Conduct Regulations.
And the ECB said a 12-point deduction was an automatic penalty for a fourth fixed penalty in one season.
Sussex axed Tom Haines and Jack Carson for the squad to face Derbyshire in their next game for their part in the problems that occurred.