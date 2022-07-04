Sussex bowler set to face India in England T20 matches

The teams face each other at the Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge in the coming week.
England Men's Vitality IT20 squad v India:
Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (captain)
Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)
Harry Brook (Yorkshire)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)
Chris Jordan (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
Tymal Mills (Sussex)
Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire)
Jason Roy (Surrey)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
David Willey (Yorkshire)
Vitality IT20 Series Schedule:
1st IT20: England v India, Thursday 7 July 2022, Ageas Bowl (6.00pm start)
2nd IT20: England v India, Saturday 9 July 2022. Edgbaston (2.30pm start)
3rd IT20: England v India, Sunday 10 July 2022, Trent Bridge (2.30pm start)