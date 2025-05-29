Sussex have given Horsham Cricket Club a big boost by entering into a partnership to make the Cricketfield Road ground their HQ for this season.

Horsham CC president and former Sussex batsman Chris Nash told the County Times: “The agreement is for one year initially, but we’ve invested in improvements in the facilities and hope the contract will be extended.”

There is a feast of Sussex 2nd XI cricket planned at HCC – a mix of T20 fixtures, four-day matches and a three-day game, featuring both local emerging talent and well known players from Sussex and visiting sides.

The programme got under way in superb weather earlier this month when Middlesex were the visitors.

Nash said: “Thanks to the hard work of groundsman Alex Ellis and his assistant Alfie Haines, the wicket was excellent, and the ground looked a picture.

"Over 400 runs were scored, 14 wickets falling, and it went down to the last available ball – a perfect afternoon.”

Horsham CC have an impressive track record for staging red letter days, and the inaugural game was a great team performance with the car park full and bar manager Chris Shambrook’s beer garden and Sophie’s Kitchen in full swing,

Shambrook said: “It was great to see such a big crowd in, and to hear Sussex’s Mark Robinson say ‘That was Horsham at its very best’.”

Grounsman Ellis added: “We were delighted to see Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace here, too. He knows that we always try to put on a good show, and he told us that we did even better than he expected, so we’re very happy.”

Sussex 2nds are back at HCC next Tuesday – June 3 – for a T20 game versus Essex, and return in the same format on June10 against Surrey and June 12 v Hampshire (all 2pm starts).

On Monday 16, a four-day game starts against Leicestershire, with Lancashire visiting for four days from June 23 in a very busy week at Horsham, when the Italian national team will be based at the club as part of their World Cup qualifying preparations with cricket against Dubai.

Sussex twos round off their season at Horsham with a three-day fixture against the South Asian Academy XI from July 22.