Sussex CCC hunt for new CEO as Fitzboydon prepares to leave

Sussex Cricket CEO Pete Fitzboydon will be leaving the club this winter because of personal reasons – after two successful seasons on and off the field.

Jon Filby, Sussex Cricket Chair, said: “Pete joined the organisation with an agenda for change and he certainly delivered. Progress has been remarkable, with a new catering partner on board, a game-changing state school cricket programme secured, men’s professional cricket returning to Arundel Castle, and our beloved County Ground looking better than ever.

“Pete certainly leaves us in a better place and I am grateful that he has agreed to stay for a period to finish off some projects and ensure a smooth transition. The Sussex Cricket family wishes him continued success in the future.”

Fitzboydon said: “I will be leaving with mixed emotions; full of pride for what we’ve managed to achieve in such a short period of time, but also with the job only just started.

"But sometimes you have to put your personal life first and now is the right time for me to move on, leaving in the Winter and smoothly hand over the reins for the 2026 season.

"I will leave with so many happy memories thanks to the great staff, players, board, members, supporters, and sponsors who have made me feel so welcome.

"The potential of Sussex Cricket is immense, and I hope my time has laid the foundations for fulfilling it. The new Sixes venue, in particular, points towards the future; bringing in new people into our sport – and valuable income – 52 weeks a year.

"I look forward to handing the baton on and watching Sussex Cricket’s continued success from afar.”

Sussex Cricket will now begin the process of recruiting Pete’s successor.

Sussex Cricket has undergone transformational change under Pete’s tenure, such as:

- Opening the first Sixes Party Cricket venue at a professional cricket ground Establishing equity for the women’s team playing all home matches at Hove

Successful return of outground cricket with the 2025 festival at Arundel Castle Retendered the Catering provider, resulting in Aramark’s appointment from the 2025 season

- Most ambitious State School cricket project in the country with over £1m in funding Ground improvement programme delivered improvements in spectator facilities, hospitality areas, inclusive wayfinding and high-quality offices

- Refreshed Ground Masterplan to enhance spectator experience and return on investment

- New Community Event series, including a new Outdoor Cinema with over 12,000 tickets claimed and Brighton & Hove’s first ever Drone Show

- Commercial improvements, with attendance and income at Championship up by 50%; sponsorship by 10% and Membership by 4%.

This has been matched by success on the pitch under the leadership of Paul Farbrace, with promotion to Division One of the Rothesay County Championship after a 10-year absence, an appearance at the Vitality Blast Finals Day and competing well on all fronts this season.