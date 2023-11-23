Sussex will start their 2024 season with a home county championship tussle with Northamptonshire. And they will return to Arundel Castle for a one-day friendly.

The ECB have today announced the fixtures for the 2024 season, with some changes to the Vitality Blast schedule, news of international matches.

Headlines for Sussex include a return to Arundel Castle for one-day fixture, more weekend games in the T20 Vitality Blast, and back-to-back games on Sky Sports in July.

Pre-season friendlies

Tom Clark in championship action for Sussex v Leicestershire last September (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The Men’s first-team will begin in March when they travel to India for a pre-season tour, before returning to play two friendlies at The 1st Central County Ground.

Both will be two-day red-ball friendlies, the first against Surrey starting on Monday 25th March and the second against Hampshire starting on Friday 29th March.

County Championship

Sussex will begin the County Championship season at The 1st Central County Ground on Friday 5th April, with Northamptonshire being the first visitors to Hove in 2024.

The opening day fixture proceeds a block of six County Championship games, all starting on a Friday, concluding with a trip to Lord’s on 24th May to take on Middlesex, who were relegated from Division One last season.

Two more County Championship will take place in June and two more in August, with the red-ball season concluding with three Championship games in September.

The final game of the season will start on Thursday 26th September, when Sussex host John Simpson’s former side, Middlesex to wrap-up the campaign.

T20 Vitality Blast

Next year’s T20 Vitality Blast campaign will get underway on the evening of Friday 31st May, with the Sharks taking on Gloucestershire at Hove.

You’ll notice that more Blast fixtures in 2024 will be played over weekends, giving fans more opportunities to come and watch the Sharks.

The entire Blast campaign will be split into two sections, the first running from Friday 31st May until Friday 21st June.

Our first block will conclude in what has been dubbed “Rivals Week” when we take on Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

"Rivals Week" will see a total of 10 of county cricket’s closest rivals competing against each other over seven days.

The next block of group games will start on Friday 5th July and will conclude on Friday 19th July, with the "Friday Finale" fixture against Middlesex at The 1st Central County Ground.

Quarter-finals will be played across four days in September, starting on Tuesday 3rd until Friday 6th.

Finals Day will take place once again at Edgbaston on Saturday 14th September, meaning both men's white-ball finals will take place in the final month of the season.

Outground cricket returns

Sussex Cricket is delighted to confirm that the men’s team will return to Arundel Castle this year, when they take on Hertfordshire in a 50-over friendly to prepare for the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

This fixture will take place on Sunday 21st July, with the Southern Vipers also playing at Arundel Castle on Monday 27th May in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Metro Bank One Day Cup

Prior to the start of the competition Sussex Sharks will play two National County 50-over friendlies, the first will see Sussex Sharks return to Arundel Castle on Sunday 21st July to play Hertfordshire, followed by an away game against Berkshire on Tuesday 23rd July.

The Metro Bank One Day Cup will start on Friday 26th July with a trip to Nottinghamshire to take on the Notts Outlaws.

The first home game will take place at The 1st Central County Ground on Sunday 28th July when the Sharks welcome Warwickshire.

International cricket

The England Women’s team will return to Hove once again, taking on New Zealand Women in an IT20 on Tuesday 9th July, live on Sky Sports. That game proceeds the Sussex Sharks taking on Hampshire Hawks live on Sky Sports the following night.

Tickets are available to purchase now for England Women vs New Zealand Women, by clicking here.

The England U19s will also be playing two IT20s at The 1st Central County Ground on Monday 1st and Wednesday 3rd July 2024.

Southern Vipers

The Southern Vipers will play two games at The 1st Central County Ground. The first the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Wednesday 19th June and the next in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy against the Western Storm on Sunday 30th June.

The Vipers will also play the Sunrisers are Arundel Castle on Monday 27th May.