Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arundel Castle Cricket chief James Rufey has hailed the exciting partnership with Sussex Cricket that will see players from all backgrounds get the chance to play the game at one of the most iconic grounds in the world.

The Castle club has teamed up with Sussex to form a "partnership of opportunity" that covers all forms of the game -- and starts tomorrow (Thursday 23rd May) when Sussex 2nd XI will play Hampshire 2nd XI in a T20 event, the first of a series of fixtures.

Rufey, Director of Cricket and Chief Operating Officer said: "We are absolutely delighted to see the return of Sussex cricket here at Arundel this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The partnership opportunity formed between both organisations symbolises the values that we both hold in terms of offering opportunities to as many people as possible to play cricket at the wonderful and historic Arundel Castle Cricket Ground. All areas of the game are covered, from women's cricket, state schools cricket, disability cricket and beyond.

Sussex's first and second XIs will both be at Arundel Castle this summer | Picture: Yasps.co.uk - Neil Marshall

"Huge thanks to Sussex chairman Jon Filby and chief executive Pete Fitzboydon for their support in delivering this partnership -- we look forward to welcoming many schools, clubs and players from Sussex during the coming weeks."

The diet of cricket also sees the return of the Sussex first XI, who will play Hertfordshire in a National Counties showcase match on 21st July.

The full fixtures are:

Sussex v Hampshire 2nd XI T20 – 23rd May

Southern Vipers – two competition matches (27th May & 26th August)

West Sussex Primary Schools Soft Ball Finals Day – 5th June

Sussex State Schools T20 Finals Day – 12th July

Sussex Men’s 1st XI v Hertfordshire (50 over) – 21st July

Sussex Disability XI v Arundel CC (40 over) – 4th August

U9s/u10s County Club Softball Finals Day – 8th September.