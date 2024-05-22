Sussex CCC’s visits will boost Arundel Castle’s summer of cricket
The Castle club has teamed up with Sussex to form a "partnership of opportunity" that covers all forms of the game -- and starts tomorrow (Thursday 23rd May) when Sussex 2nd XI will play Hampshire 2nd XI in a T20 event, the first of a series of fixtures.
Rufey, Director of Cricket and Chief Operating Officer said: "We are absolutely delighted to see the return of Sussex cricket here at Arundel this summer.
"The partnership opportunity formed between both organisations symbolises the values that we both hold in terms of offering opportunities to as many people as possible to play cricket at the wonderful and historic Arundel Castle Cricket Ground. All areas of the game are covered, from women's cricket, state schools cricket, disability cricket and beyond.
"Huge thanks to Sussex chairman Jon Filby and chief executive Pete Fitzboydon for their support in delivering this partnership -- we look forward to welcoming many schools, clubs and players from Sussex during the coming weeks."
The diet of cricket also sees the return of the Sussex first XI, who will play Hertfordshire in a National Counties showcase match on 21st July.
The full fixtures are:
Sussex v Hampshire 2nd XI T20 – 23rd May
Southern Vipers – two competition matches (27th May & 26th August)
West Sussex Primary Schools Soft Ball Finals Day – 5th June
Sussex State Schools T20 Finals Day – 12th July
Sussex Men’s 1st XI v Hertfordshire (50 over) – 21st July
Sussex Disability XI v Arundel CC (40 over) – 4th August
U9s/u10s County Club Softball Finals Day – 8th September.
Meanwhile, Arundel Estate Grasshoppers won the Monan Gozzett T20 T10 Villages cricket festival – involving Aldwick CC, Fernhurst CC and Madehurst CC at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground on Sunday.
