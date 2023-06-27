Connor Bettsworth and Seaver Cowley, were awarded the first ever Dormer Melluish Aldridge Cricket Scholarships in Summer 2022, giving them a life-changing student exchange opportunity to spend six months in Christchurch, New Zealand, playing and coaching cricket at Riccarton Cricket Club and volunteering with two local charities, whilst two students from New Zealand headed to the UK to spend six months in England at Arundel Castle Cricket Club and at the cricket centre at BACA. The scholarships were funded and made possible by the Dormer and Melluish families, the Aldridge Foundation, The Willows Cricket Club in Christchurch, and Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation.

Having never travelled so far from home, Connor and Seaver were ready to experience lots of new things and speaking to them before they set off, they seemed excited rather than daunted by this prospect, feeling that they had been well prepared for this ‘unbelievable’ opportunity.

Both Connor and Seaver discovered cricket at a young age – Seaver through his dad, who shares his son’s passion for cricket, having played himself since he was teenager, and Connor in primary school, when a teacher encouraged him to just ‘give it a go’ which led him to finding his local club the next day.

Seaver Cowley and Connor Bettsworth of the Aldridge Cricket Academy (ACA) programme at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) are going on a transformational student exchange trip. Picture: Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA)

But passion for the sport isn’t all that got them to this point – it’s the hard work, determination and willingness to make sacrifices so that they could spend as much time as possible honing their skills and benefitting from the state-of-the-art facilities at BACA – including indoor nets, gym and physio equipment. Attending BACA, one of the very few state schools named in The Cricketer magazine’s Top 100 Schools, has allowed Connor and Seaver to learn from professional players alongside their academic studies.

Alexia Walker, Director of Cricket at BACA and former Sussex Captain said: “I’m incredibly proud of Connor and Seaver, having worked with them for many years and watching them grow into the talented young players they are today."

“I’d like to thank the Dormer and Melluish families, Aldridge Foundation, The Willows Cricket Club, Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation and all of the individuals involved in making this life-changing opportunity possible for our students.”

Seaver Cowley and Connor Bettsworth at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA). Picture: Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA)

"At BACA, students are encouraged to do more than learn how to bat and bowl – they find their voice, confidence and life skills through playing cricket and integrate these learnings to other areas of their lives, and we have no doubt that their upcoming adventures will be just as transformative."

Travel provides a perfect opportunity for reflection and growth and prior to the trip the boys said: "Not only do I hope to improve my cricket skills, I’ll be working and coaching too. I’m going to learn so much and I think the experience is going to help me to become a better person." - Seaver Cowley

"These six months will give me a taste of independence, will encourage me to do more things myself and help me mature. I’m looking forward to seeing a new part of the world, meeting new people and making friends for life." - Connor Bettsworth

Now that they've returned from the trip, it's clear that Connor and Seaver were right in thinking that the trip would provide more than a chance to practice their cricket skills. Both Connor and Seaver have shared that the experience helped them to develop a good work ethic and become more empathetic and understanding of others. They've also gained confidence to try new things and developed new skills including communication and public speaking.

Seaver would now like to travel playing cricket, so that he can play as much cricket as possible, all year round, to help get him closer to his dream of playing professionally. Connor has received an offer from Riccarton Cricket Club to go back to New Zealand and play for them - he's yet to make a decision as to whether her will do this, or if he needs to find a paid job.